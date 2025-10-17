Collectors Appoints Naeem Ishaq as President and Chief Financial Officer

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Former Circle, Salesforce and Square executive joins Collectors to lead financial strategy and support international expansion

Santa Ana-based Collectors, the parent company of the leading collectibles grader PSA, has announced the appointment of Naeem Ishaq as president and chief financial officer as it scales globally, and the collectibles market enters into a mainstream asset class.

Ishaq brings extensive experience scaling high-growth, technology-driven companies, having held senior leadership roles at Circle, Salesforce, Square and Checkr. At Circle, Naeem played a pivotal role in the launch and growth of USDC, the world’s leading regulated stablecoin, and at Square, he contributed to the company’s successful 2015 IPO – giving him deep expertise at the intersection of global finance, technology and regulation.

“Naeem’s experience building financial infrastructure at some of the world’s most innovative companies makes him a perfect fit for Collectors’ next stage of growth,” said Nat Turner, CEO, Collectors. “As demand for collectibles like sports and Pokémon cards is accelerating, his expertise will be critical in expanding our reach globally and strengthening our position as the trusted leader in a growing asset class.”

Advertisement

As president and CFO, Ishaq will oversee Collectors’ global financial strategy and operations, along with key corporate and business functions, helping to guide the company through its next phase of international expansion and continued investment in technology. In his role, he leads the Finance, Legal and Corporate Development teams and guides the company’s Financial Services business unit.

“The collectibles industry is experiencing a transformational moment, with cards and memorabilia increasingly recognized as cultural and financial assets,” said Ishaq. “As an avid collector myself, I’m excited to join Collectors and contribute to the category that connects generations worldwide.”

Collectors provides authentication, grading and collection management services to the collectibles market. Collectors provides products and services that allow hobbyists to grade, authenticate, research, vault and sell their trading cards, memorabilia and other items. Collectors divisions and subsidiaries include PSA, PCGS, SGC, Card Ladder and the Long Beach Expo collectibles trade show.

Advertisement

Content sourced by Collectors. Contact mbuckley@extensionpr.com for more information.