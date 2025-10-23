Xsolla and Flexion Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Frictionless Payments and Global Reach for Game Developers

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Companies combine expertise in alternative markets and game commerce to maximize developer margins and player engagement

Los Angeles-headquartered Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow and monetize their products, has announced a strategic partnership with Flexion, a games marketing company, enabling developers to expand into alternative markets worldwide.

Together, the companies will integrate Flexion’s distribution expertise with Xsolla’s industry-leading payment solutions to help developers increase revenue, expand reach and build direct engagement with players.

Advertisement

As developers gain new freedoms in how they distribute and monetize mobile games, they face challenges in maximizing margins and reaching players across diverse markets. The Xsolla + Flexion partnership offers a streamlined solution by combining alternative distribution channels with frictionless in-game payments. This empowers developers to capture new revenue opportunities while providing players with localized, seamless experiences.

Key advantages of the Xsolla/Flexion partnership include:



Frictionless Payments: Out-of-the-box in-app purchase integration powered by Xsolla’s global payment system, available through Flexion’s platform

Out-of-the-box in-app purchase integration powered by Xsolla’s global payment system, available through Flexion’s platform Direct-to-Consumer Freedom: Developers gain the ability to market directly to players across web stores and app stores, strengthening engagement and retention

Developers gain the ability to market directly to players across web stores and app stores, strengthening engagement and retention Global Reach, Local Experience: Flexion’s established presence on platforms like Samsung, Huawei, Amazon, Xiaomi and ONE Store, combined with Xsolla’s support for over 130 currencies and 26 languages, ensures a worldwide scale with localized delivery

Flexion’s established presence on platforms like Samsung, Huawei, Amazon, Xiaomi and ONE Store, combined with Xsolla’s support for over 130 currencies and 26 languages, ensures a worldwide scale with localized delivery Proven Revenue Growth: Developers leveraging Flexion typically see a 10% incremental revenue boost compared with Google Play distribution

Developers leveraging Flexion typically see a 10% incremental revenue boost compared with Google Play distribution Seamless Integration: Flexion’s decade-long expertise in alternative markets ensures integration is low-risk for developers and seamless for players

“Xsolla is committed to helping developers expand their reach and strengthen their business models with flexible monetization solutions,” said Chris Hewish, president of Xsolla. “By partnering with Flexion, we are combining two proven areas of expertise, distribution and payments, to deliver greater freedom, stronger margins and meaningful connections between developers and players.”

“Flexion helps bring many of the world’s top-grossing games to new markets. The partnership with Xsolla means our developers now get out-of-the-box, frictionless IAP as part of Flexion’s integration. They will have the freedom to market their games with higher-margin payment methods, both through web stores and app stores,” said Jens Lauritzson, CEO and founder of Flexion.

Advertisement

The Xsolla + Flexion partnership combines Flexion’s portfolio of 34 distributed titles – four of which rank among the world’s top-10 grossing mobile games with Xsolla’s global payment expertise, serving some of the world’s most successful developers and publishers.

Information sourced from Businesswire. To learn more, contact d.stembridge@xsolla.com.