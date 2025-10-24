ABH Founder Anastasia Soare Details Her Billion-Dollar Rise in New Memoir

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Anastasia Soare, founder and CEO of global cosmetics brand Anastasia Beverly Hills (ABH), and 2023 LA Times Studios Inspirational Women honoree, has released her new memoir, “Raising Brows,” on Oct. 21.

The book spins the tale of an extraordinary journey of an immigrant and single mother who, after escaping Communist Romania, became one of the world’s most successful self-made women – often referred to as the “Queen of Eyebrows.”

The story begins with an esthetician who after arriving in Los Angeles learned English by watching Oprah Winfrey’s talk show. (Soare later appeared on the program to shape Oprah’s eyebrows on-air.)

She then went on to disrupt an entire beauty industry by pioneering the application of the “Golden Ratio,” a design principle she studied in art school, to her signature brow shaping, bringing the concept of beautifully sculpted eyebrows to the global beauty sphere.

“Raising Brows” describes significant obstacles Soare overcame building a business, including landlords and bank managers who were dismissive of her initial vision of opening a salon focused entirely on eyebrow sculpting. It also demonstrates how her values of hard work and optimism – along with a never-quit entrepreneurial spirit – were tested and ultimately honed in ultra-competitive L.A., with the city serving as the cornerstone for her success as she built a significant celebrity client base and pioneered social media marketing.

Soare’s ABH brand now includes a billion-dollar business of beauty products sold nationwide as well as her signature shaping technique. Her style highlights the look of A-list clients, many of whom joined her – along pioneering client Oprah – at a book release party on Oct. 23 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre.

In total, the memoir delivers a powerful message: success of any kind is defined by passion, determination and an indomitable humanism. As Soare put it, “The effort and love that we put into our pursuits and relationships truly define our success.”

The memoir, “Raising Brows,” is on sale now through Portfolio and retails for $32.00.

