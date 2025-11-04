Hot Chicken Chain Angry Chickz Raises Debt Capital for Growth

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Angry Chickz, a rapidly growing Los Angeles-based Nashville hot chicken restaurant chain, raised debt capital from Saratoga Investment Corp., a publicly traded business development company that provides financing to middle-market companies across a range of industries. The investment will support the restaurant’s expansion as it scales its national footprint.

Founded in 2018 in Los Angeles, Angry Chickz currently operates 33 locations across California, Arizona, Texas and other states, with plans to reach over 50 locations within the next year.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Saratoga as we continue building Angry Chickz into a national brand. This investment provides the capital and strategic support we need to accelerate growth while maintaining the quality and culture that define our success,” said David Mkhitaryan, chief executive of Angry Chickz, in a statement.

DelMorgan & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor to Angry Chickz on this transaction. Glaser Weil LLP served as legal counsel to Angry Chickz.

Information for this article was sourced from DelMorgan & Co.