Next Level Apparel Names Brett Bjorkman CEO

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Brett Bjorkman

Next Level Apparel – a family-founded supplier of premium, ethically sourced blank apparel – has announced Brett Bjorkman as its new chief executive officer, following the retirement of the founder and former CEO, Joe Simsolo.

Bjorkman brings 30 years of experience across brand and wholesale, including roles at Nike, Boardriders, Augusta Sportswear, and, most recently, as chief operating officer at Next Level Apparel, navigating everything from factory floors to boardrooms. His expertise spans operations, sourcing, risk management and sustainability, with a track record of turning complex supply chains into lean, reliable and ethical engines of growth.

“After decades of building Next Level Apparel, I’m proud to pass the baton to Brett, who brings the perfect balance of brand insight and operational rigor to this role,” said Simsolo. “Over the past 18 months, he has immersed himself in every part of the company and is ready to lead us forward – continuing our commitment to sustainability, innovation and excellence. As I step into retirement, I do so knowing the company is in capable hands and that Brett will honor our legacy while taking Next Level Apparel beyond what we ever imagined.”

Advertisement

Bjorkman has already made an impact at Next Level Apparel, strengthening operational efficiency, streamlining processes and reinforcing the company’s commitment to quality and traceability. His focus ensures that every product meets the brand’s high standards – delivering consistency, reliability and transparency to distributors and customers.

“Premium is a behavior,” added Bjorkman. “It’s about doing things right, making products that last and proving it. That philosophy guides every part of Next Level Apparel – from sourcing fabrics responsibly to serving customers – and will continue to shape the company as it grows, ensuring it remains the most trusted and responsive platform for premium blank apparel worldwide.”

Under Bjorkman’s leadership, the company will continue expanding its footprint internationally, diversifying its supply chain for resilience and strengthening partnerships with compliance and provenance organizations, such as FLA, Altana and Oritain.

Advertisement

With more than 500 employees across the U.S., Central America, the Dominican Republic, the EU and Asia, Next Level Apparel has strengthened its leadership teams and operational capabilities.

Information for this article was sourced from Next Level Apparel.