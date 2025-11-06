Skechers Named Title Sponsor of World Champions Cup Golf

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The PGA TOUR-sanctioned Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s will be played December 4-7, 2025

The World Champions Cup, the PGA TOUR Champions global teams major golf competition, will return to the Tampa Bay area from December 4-7, 2025. The tournament has announced that Manhattan Beach-based Skechers has been named the Title Sponsor and the Official Shoe of the event. In addition, Tampa-based Shriners Children’s was named Official Charity Partner. The tournament name, “Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s,” will now reflect the sponsorship and partnership.

The event, inspired by the passion and tradition of the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, debuted in 2023 in Bradenton and was postponed in 2024 due to weather-related concerns. Feather Sound Country Club in Clearwater, Florida, will host the tournament as Team International, Team USA and Team Europe square off over three days of competition, renewing golf’s most storied rivalries while the teams battle for international pride and global bragging rights.

“The Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s featured incredible competition in its first year, and it was obvious from Day 1 how badly the players wanted to win and how they embraced the team format,” said Peter Jacobsen, tournament chairman for the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s. “Building on the momentum from the inaugural event, Skechers, Shriners Children’s and Feather Sound are ideal partners to elevate the event and truly solidify it as a must-see global golf tournament.”

“The Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s mirrors our commitment to innovating the golf experience – from game-changing products to engaging top players in exciting new ways,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “As a global brand known for bringing Comfort that Performs to the course, we look forward to advancing the sport with the world’s best.”

Skechers’ on-site activation at the tournament will include an immersive pop-up shop and sponsorship of the Skechers VIP shared hospitality suite. These activations not only enhance the fan experience by offering exclusive access to premium hospitality and Skechers’ latest innovations but also underscore the brand’s dedication to elevating the tournament’s prestige. By creating engaging touchpoints for attendees, Skechers is helping to set a new standard for how brands can contribute to the excitement and success of this year’s event.

As the Official Charity Partner of the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s, Shriners Children’s will be the beneficiary of the event and host of the Shriners Children’s Celebrity Classic on Monday, December 1.

“We are proud to partner with this prestigious and first-of-its-kind golf tournament,” said Dr. Leslie D. Stewart, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Shriners Children’s. “Shriners Children’s has enjoyed many years as a partner of the PGA TOUR, and we are thrilled to be involved with this tournament right in our own backyard. The golf community has been a strong supporter of our mission to change lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education.”

“Bringing the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s to Feather Sound this December will offer an amazing opportunity for golf fans in our community and beyond to watch the greats of the game up close and personal,” said Dale Schmidt, owner of Feather Sound Country Club. “It’s exciting to know that athletes who are in the World Golf Hall of Fame, players who have won major championships and golfers who have been stars of the professional game for so many years will be walking our fairways later this year.”

Added Miller Brady, president of PGA TOUR Champions: “We are excited to bring the top players from the PGA TOUR Champions to an area that is passionate about golf. Feather Sound will be an excellent venue to test the world’s best players. Having the support of a global brand like Skechers and having Shriners Children’s as a charity partner will only elevate the tournament in its second year. We look forward to bringing that excitement to the Tampa Bay area this December.”

ABC and ESPN will serve as the exclusive television homes of the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s. Coverage will air on ESPN on Thursday, December 4, and Friday, December 5, as well as on ABC on Sunday, December 7.

Information for this article was sourced from Skechers U.S.A., Inc. To learn more, contact jennc@skechers.com.