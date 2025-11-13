The Peninsula Beverly Hills Unveils Full Design Refresh

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Peninsula Beverly Hills has completed a refreshed design of its 195 guestrooms and expansive rooftop. To lead this new chapter, the hotel partnered with premier global interior design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates, who approached the project with deep respect for the property’s French-inspired aesthetic.

“As we look ahead to celebrating the hotel’s 35th anniversary of providing exceptional hospitality in 2026, this refurbishment involves more than introducing modern updates,” said managing director Offer Nissenbaum. “It’s a continuation of a legacy and an embodiment of the care and artistry that have defined The Peninsula Beverly Hills since its inception.”

The refurbishment blends heritage and contemporary hospitality with a variety of new details in the guestrooms, including rich fabrics and color palettes featuring soft pinks, powder blues and muted greens. The hotel considered beauty and function when refreshing each room’s furnishings with new desks, marble quartz surfaces and French-inspired upholstery. Introducing signature touches such as Bergère-style lounge chairs and elegant canapés reflects the hotel’s focus on craftsmanship and comfort.

To enhance the overall space, The Peninsula Beverly Hills adjusted every room’s layout to maximize natural light and improve flow. Decorative accent pieces such as porcelain vases, gold-framed mirrors and soft metallic sconces were added to underscore the property’s charm and feminine character. Some of the hotel’s original interiors, from Rose Aurora marble vanities hand-selected in Portugal to artwork by longtime collaborator Hampton Hall, were retained to honor the property’s early years. Additionally, the hotel’s intricate drapery was reproduced by the original manufacturers to maintain the legacy patterns.

The hotel’s storied rooftop was enhanced with similar care, introducing new, expanded luxury cabanas and additional lounge chairs. Accented with the hotel’s iconic yellow and white stripes, each of the 10 cabanas is outfitted with modern comforts and amenities such as a 50” high-definition television, a Bluetooth sound system and personalized all-day dining service.

Information for this article was sourced from The Peninsula Beverly Hills.