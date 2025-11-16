Are We in a Corporate Giving Recession?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

More than half of companies surveyed say federal pressure on DEI affected philanthropy

In a recent survey by The Conference Board, 55% of corporate philanthropy leaders say federal scrutiny on DEI has affected their corporate giving strategies.

In the current political landscape, many companies are now proceeding with caution when it comes to their corporate giving strategies: Over a quarter of them are stepping back from socially or politically contested issues, such as giving focused exclusively on specific racial or demographic groups. Additionally, 60% are strengthening compliance and legal oversight of their philanthropy programs.

Budgets, conversely, appear more resilient: 66% expect their philanthropy budgets to hold steady in 2026. Yet the effect of new U.S. policy changes on how corporate charitable contributions qualify for tax deductions remains unclear. Only a third see no material impact, while 57% say it is too early to know.

“Corporate philanthropy programs face heightened pressure to demonstrate resilience and alignment with business priorities. Companies that ensure their giving initiatives reflect financial discipline, strong governance and close integration into core strategy will be best positioned to sustain their impact,” said Andrew Jones, PhD, author of the report and principal researcher at The Conference Board.

Findings come from a survey of 82 corporate citizenship and philanthropy leaders at leading U.S. multinational companies, carried out through August 2025.

Corporate Giving and Strategy

Policy shifts are weighing on corporate giving, with DEI scrutiny cited as the most significant challenge:



55% of surveyed executives say federal scrutiny on DEI has affected their corporate giving strategies

20% cite corporate tax reform or limits on deductibility

18% point to trade policy or tariffs

Half of companies are rethinking their citizenship strategies, often by stepping back from politically sensitive issues:



27% say they’re shifting their efforts away from politically and socially sensitive issues

21% are increasing focus on local communities where the company operates

19% are increasing emphasis on employee-driven or matching-gift programs

Most companies have adjusted their governance, primarily through closer legal/compliance oversight:



60% report closer coordination with compliance or legal teams

32% added or revised internal policies or guidelines

32% strengthened alignment with corporate strategy or purpose

Nonprofit Partners

Almost 70% of citizenship leaders say their nonprofit partners have changed language to reduce scrutiny:



68% say their nonprofit partners have adjusted language to reduce political or legal scrutiny

38% emphasized more broadly inclusive or universal approaches

20% reduced external communications on program objectives and impacts

Citizenship executives see mounting strain among nonprofits in 2025, with over 80% citing financial and operational challenges:



66% report nonprofit partners losing government funding due to policy or legal changes

45% cite staffing reductions or layoffs at partner organizations

38% saw cuts to programs or services offered by partners

“Political and legal forces are reshaping not only how companies structure and oversee their own corporate citizenship programs but also how nonprofits operate. The result is an ecosystem recalibrating how it describes and delivers services, driven less by mission priorities than by the demands of a more complex, risk-sensitive environment,” said Jeff Hoffman, interim leader of the Governance and Sustainability Center at The Conference Board.

Budgets and Financing

Despite economic uncertainty, most citizenship leaders expect budgets to hold steady in 2026:



66% expect budgets to remain flat

19% anticipate a decrease

17% foresee an increase

Recent U.S. tax policy reforms – making corporate charitable contributions eligible for tax benefits only when above 1% of taxable income – will likely influence corporate giving, although the impacts are not yet clear:



57% say it is too early to assess

32% report no material impact

10% expect a moderate reduction

Despite shifts in focus, it appears there is still a strong desire for giving and corporate responsibility in the business world. The Giving USA 2025 Report, released this summer, offers reason for optimism, with total giving exceeding $590 billion and growth across nearly every sector. But it also signals the need for strategic, inflation-aware fundraising and an understanding of evolving donor priorities. While economic uncertainty poses a hurdle today in 2025, growth in individual and corporate giving signals a donor community ready to invest in impact.