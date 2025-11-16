Southern California Advertising Agencies Focus On Key Campaigns; New Executive Appointments

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

From major campaigns to the upcoming big game, advertising agencies are at the forefront of many major multimedia campaigns connecting brands and audiences

For the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2025-26 season, Davis Elen Advertising created a multimedia campaign celebrating the 50-year partnership between the Lakers and Toyota. This collaboration embodies the shared spirit of excellence, endurance and community impact that both brands represent. The campaign was launched after the agency secured the Gold Coast Toyota dealership business earlier this year, making it the single agency representing all Toyota dealers throughout Southern California.

Huntington Beach-based Gallegos United hired the agency’s first president, Paul Miser, to oversee strategy, growth, client services and innovation across the collective, uniting its creative, digital and experiential powerhouses. He brings more than 20 years of agency leadership bridging strategy and execution. The company’s recent promotions include the 30th anniversary of the “Got Milk?” campaign.

In addition to new campaigns, there have been several key creative and executive hires at local firms. Innocean USA’s recent additions include the agency’s first-ever president Leslie Barrett, who joined from Goodby Silverstein & Partners. Other key appointments include chief strategy officer Lee Maicon, SVP of media Tracy Morrissey, a promotion for Ryan Scott to SVP and executive creative director, as well as the additions of Ryan Barkhuizen, Ashley Carr and Michael Flannery. Alongside this leadership growth, Innocean USA has added new business from Delta Faucet Company, El Pollo Loco and NEFT Vodka.

Jill Burgeson returned to TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles about four months ago as chief strategy officer. She spent time at the agency early on in her career as a junior account person and planner when advertising legend Lee Clow, whose body of groundbreaking work ranged from Apple’s “1984” to the “Think Different” campaign, worked at the agency. She has bonded with the shop’s newly hired chief creative officer Pedro Pérez, who came over from FCB Chicago.

At Hollywood’s Trailer Park Group, new hires include sports industry veteran Chris Hannan as head of sports. Most recently, Hannan led the BIG3 Basketball league as chief executive, where he led the league’s growth with new corporate partnerships, enhanced its brand presence and expanded its distribution, all leading to new fans.

Orci, an independent, female-led and 100% minority-owned creative agency, began working with Kaiser Permanente. It was also named agency of record by Northgate Market, a family-owned and -operated Los Angeles grocery chain. The agency also added Alejandro Oszjust as their head of strategy.

