Los Angeles Food Manufacturer Caulipower Acquired by Urban Farmer

Urban Farmer, a portfolio company of Paine Schwartz Partners and a fully integrated producer of specialty dough products for leading brands and major retailers across North America, acquired Caulipower, a gluten-free cauliflower crust frozen pizza brand. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Caulipower has transformed how people think about comfort food,” said Chris Jaromin, chief executive of Urban Farmer, in a statement. “Caulipower’s commitment to making better-for-you foods accessible and delicious aligns perfectly with Urban Farmer’s mission to combine culinary innovation with quality manufacturing.”

Caulipower was founded by Gail Becker, who left a corporate career in 2016 to innovate the frozen food aisle. She was a mother of two sons with Celiac disease. Caulipower’s first innovation, a cauliflower-crust pizza, created a new category in 2017 and has led it ever since. In addition to cauliflower crust pizzas, the company’s products include cauliflower and chickpea-coated all-natural chicken, baked (never fried) cauliflower-crust pizza bites and more.

“When I founded Caulipower in 2016, I searched for a co-manufacturer to bring my idea of a frozen cauliflower crust pizza to life. Most turned me down, but one said yes, and that was Urban Farmer,” said Gail Becker, founder of Caulipower, in a statement. “How fitting that years after we disrupted the $6-billion frozen pizza category, our two companies are joining forces again in such a meaningful way.”

