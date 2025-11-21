L.A. Parks Foundation Announces New Executive Director

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Native Angeleno recruited to help advance park access, community resilience and Olympic readiness through public-private partnerships

The Los Angeles Parks Foundation has appointed Amber Martinez as its next executive director, effective November 12, 2025, marking a new chapter in the organization’s leadership and continued commitment to the stewardship and promise of the Los Angeles city park system. Martinez, a nonprofit executive with two decades of experience, will guide the Foundation’s work, supporting the nearly 500 parks and recreation centers across the city of Los Angeles.

Amber Martinez

Martinez joins the Foundation as Los Angeles prepares for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games and responds to a multi-billion-dollar need for park restoration and new parks documented in a citywide Park Needs Assessment. She will help the Foundation expand access to and investment in Los Angeles’ parks, trails and recreation centers for all Angelenos.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Martinez grew up participating in youth sports and summer programs in Pico Rivera. She now lives in Eagle Rock, where she and her family are active users of local parks and recreation programs. She also volunteers as a youth soccer and baseball coach at Yosemite Recreation Center.

“I am honored to lead the Los Angeles Parks Foundation into its next chapter,” Martinez said. “As a hiker, athlete, parent and volunteer coach, I’ve seen firsthand how our parks strengthen communities and bring people together. I look forward to collaborating with the city, donors, partners and neighbors to make our parks safe, clean, active and welcome spaces for all Angelenos. Our parks are vital public infrastructure that connect equity, climate resilience and community health.”

Before joining the Foundation, Martinez served as vice president of membership and sustainability at Southern California Grantmakers, where she led efforts to expand philanthropic partnerships, diversify funding and strengthen collaboration among regional funders. She also held senior roles at LA’s BEST, one of the city’s most impactful youth development programs, where she oversaw fundraising and external affairs for 25,000 students across nearly 200 Title I schools. As interim co-CEO during the pandemic, she guided the organization through major transitions and secured the largest gift in its history. Martinez’s understanding of the local school system will be especially advantageous to the growth of Community Schools Parks, the initiative to use schoolyards as parks in neighborhoods that lack adequate play spaces.

“Amber brings deep roots in Los Angeles and a commitment to making sure our vast park system will support the well-being of our community,” said David Nickoll, chair of the foundation’s board of directors. “Amber will strengthen our collaboration with the Department of Recreation and Parks and bring new partners to the work of caring for our parks and ensuring they can deliver essential recreation, community and education programs that reflect and support the diversity of Los Angeles.”

Martinez earned both her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Arizona State University, including a Master’s in nonprofit leadership and management. She succeeds Interim Executive Director Lindsey Kozberg, who supported the board-led search.

The Griffith Park-based Los Angeles Parks Foundation was founded in 2008 by civic leaders Barry Sanders and Judith Kieffer to provide critical private funding to preserve, protect and enhance nearly 500 parks and open spaces throughout the city of Los Angeles. Through philanthropic partnerships, the nonprofit foundation has raised more than $50 million to support major capital projects, environmental initiatives and programming that enrich the lives of Angelenos.

