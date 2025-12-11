UCLA Anderson and Emeritus Launch New Board Director Program for 2026

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Four-month program prepares current and aspiring board members to lead with clarity, resilience and purpose in today’s evolving governance landscape

UCLA Anderson Executive Education announces the launch of the Board Director Program, a four-month learning journey designed to prepare experienced executives and emerging board leaders for effective corporate governance. Launched in collaboration with Emeritus, a global leader in making education accessible and affordable, the program begins in February 2026.

As boardrooms navigate disruption driven by digital transformation, ESG accountability and rising stakeholder expectations, leaders are now tasked with developing governance expertise that goes beyond oversight. The Board Director Program, accredited by the National Association of Corporate Directors, equips participants to meet these demands with skills in board and digital governance, financial oversight, ESG and sustainability integration, AI and cybersecurity. Through UCLA Anderson’s “Transformative Leader” model, participants will strengthen their ability to make strategic decisions, align stakeholders and lead with influence and resilience.

Advertisement

The program blends live online sessions with a five-day in-person immersion on the UCLA Anderson campus in Los Angeles. Participants engage in simulations, case studies and mock board meetings to apply governance frameworks and refine their decision-making skills. Individualized coaching, peer learning circles and a customized project help them develop a personal action plan and strengthen long-term boardroom impact. Upon program completion, they receive a digital certificate, UCLA alumni status and benefits, 15 recertification credits toward NACD Directorship Certification and an opportunity to pursue an optional board certification pathway.

“Today’s boardrooms require more than oversight – they demand visionary leaders who can bring strategic clarity, ethical judgment and innovative leadership,” said Professor Carla Hayn, PhD, co-faculty director of the program. “The Board Director Program prepares you to lead with clarity, influence and resilience in this complex landscape by transforming the high-impact concepts of board governance, financial oversight, ESG integration and innovation into actionable business outcomes.”

This program is ideal for senior executives, C-suite leaders, current board members and investors or advisors who are engaged in governance roles or aspiring to serve on corporate or nonprofit boards.

Advertisement

“The UCLA Anderson Board Director Program equips leaders with the governance expertise, financial acumen and leadership skills needed to navigate today’s rapidly evolving boardroom landscape,” said Mike Malefakis, president of university partnerships at Emeritus. “Our collaboration with UCLA Anderson reflects our shared commitment to empowering leaders worldwide to strengthen governance, embrace innovation and create lasting impact in their organizations.”

The Board Director Program starts on February 26, 2026.

Information for this article was sourced from UCLA Anderson Executive Education and Emeritus.