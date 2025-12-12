DyeLot Interiors Taps Brian Turcza to Lead Midwest Presence from Chicago

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Long Beach-headquartered DyeLot Interiors, a hospitality design studio known for integrating interior design, branding, architecture and procurement to create immersive environments that celebrate community and culture, has named Brian Turcza as senior director, senior associate.

“Since DyeLot’s launch, we’ve been intentional about aligning the right people with the right opportunities,” said senior principal of hospitality and interiors Jackson Thilenius, AIA. “Turcza’s design leadership, coupled with his deep understanding of how creative vision connects with business strategy, makes him the ideal new member of the team as he represents DyeLot in the Midwest and strengthens our partnerships nationwide.”

With the recent opening of a Chicago location, DyeLot continues to grow its presence and relationships across the U.S. hospitality landscape. In his new role, Turcza will guide multidisciplinary project teams, collaborating closely with clients to translate ideas into spaces that feel authentic, purposeful and memorable.

“I’m thrilled to join a team that approaches hospitality as both an art and a service,” said Turcza. “DyeLot’s focus on storytelling, well-being and community aligns perfectly with my own philosophy that design should connect people, elevate experience and stand the test of time.”

Prior to joining DyeLot, Turcza served as Associate Principal at GREC Architects, with earlier roles at AECOM and Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture.

Information for this story was sourced from DyeLot Interiors.