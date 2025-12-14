‘Buzz’ Grows for Non-Alcoholic Craft Cocktail Maker De Soi

De Soi chief executive Scout Brisson (Abby Cox Photography/Abby Cox Photography)

For non-alcoholic beverage maker De Soi, the end of the holiday season ushers in the company’s busiest time of year. That’s because family holiday gatherings and work holiday parties are quickly replaced by New Year’s resolutions and “Dry January,” a monthlong abstention from alcohol to start one’s year on a healthy note.

“There’s this really important two-week window at the beginning of January where people are in their dry January,” said Scout Brisson, chief executive of De Soi. “People say that they will do it for a month, but unlike going to the gym or any other habit change, the feedback is instantaneous. For someone who is drinking more, they feel better immediately.”

Los Angeles-based De Soi heads into this busy season as a nearly four-year-old brand making a major shift. In the last year, it shifted from its roots as a direct-to-consumer brand, expanding into mass retailers such as Target, Whole Foods and Sprouts. Retail has always been an important channel for the company, which now has six products available in flavors like “Haute Margarita” and “St. Moritz Mule.” De Soi worked its way into regional grocery chains (Erewhon was one of its first customers), and their wholesale and retail channels surpassed direct-to-consumer in 2024 as a percentage of overall sales for the company. Their sales team has expanded from one person last year to three full-time employees plus contractors as it navigates the challenges of a fragmented distribution market.

Advertisement

The biggest change over the past year was securing a national distribution deal with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, which has portfolio connections to retailers and the hospitality industry. Brisson projects that De Soi could increase the number of stores selling its products from 7,500 to 12,000 over the next 12 months. However, the fastest growth over the past few months has been the hospitality industry as hotels, restaurants and bars offer premium non-alcoholic beverages on their menus.

De Soi was founded by Katy Perry and Morgan McLachlan, a master distiller whom she met in 2020 while they were both pregnant. They launched the non-alcoholic beverage in early 2022 and subsequently raised a $4-million seed funding round that year from Malibu-based venture capital firm Willow Growth Partners, with participation from leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA). The founders stay involved in the business and have a role in developing the flavors. Perry brings marketing flair – and taste-testing – to the company. She helped create the name “Spritz Italiano” for one of its flavors and has aided in marketing pitches by personally connecting with potential clients. Brisson, a former McKinsey consultant who has also founded a company in her career, joined De Soi pre-launch in 2021 as the general manager. She became chief executive the following year at only 27.

The “Millennial Mom” Factor

Non-alcoholic beverages appeal to several different audiences. The “non-alc” beverage category has expanded to include multiple types of beverages, from alcohol-free wine and beer to flavored sparkling water and “health beverages.” Companies in this industry can grow quickly, especially with mass market distribution. For example, PepsiCo Inc. acquired prebiotic soda maker Poppi in May for $1.95 billion, which included $300 million of anticipated cash tax benefits for a net purchase price of $1.65 billion. The fast-growing soda brand made with prebiotics, fruit juice and apple cider vinegar was launched in 2018.

Advertisement

De Soi company originally targeted young mothers and working professionals. The mothers naturally tend to drink alcohol less often due to their new child care responsibilities. This demographic may choose to abstain from alcohol on weeknights and is less likely to frequent bars. And, if they do choose to imbibe, the brand stresses optionality – choosing to consume “non-alc” drinks on occasion.

Co-founders Morgan McLachlan and Katy Perry (photo courtesy of De Soi)

A second category is professional women who are focused on health and wellness that frequent gyms, Pilates studios and other wellness habits. The addition of adaptogens – supplements made from l-theanine, lion’s mane and reishi mushroom – are touted as offering a feeling of relaxation without the deleterious effects of alcohol. Marketing to these groups means everything from hosting popups on Abbot Kinney to collaborations with rooftop movie screenings where the product is offered up as samples. These consumers tend toward alternative foods and beverages, but while some other products – such as plant-derived proteins – have been criticized for the addition of unhealthy ingredients, De Soi prides itself on its “cleanliness”

“The ingredient list is very clean. What’s different about this space is that the product tastes amazing and delivers on the experience. We’re made with botanical extracts, fruit juices and teas. People really value an easy-to-read ingredient list,” said Brisson.

An Expected – and Unexpected – Consumer Base

A somewhat less expected category that has adopted non-alcoholic drinks is older women – many of whom are experiencing menopause. These Baby Boomers have a whole new relationship with alcohol as they age because consumption can create negative health outcomes, from affecting their sleep habits to changing the body’s physical and mental wellbeing. Many boomers are purchasing non-alcoholic drinks for book clubs and other social events. At the other end of this spectrum is the Gen Z consumers, a generation whose purchasing habits are constantly in flux as they age. Unlike their predecessors, they tend to consume alcohol far less. These young adults also tend to focus on more holistic social experiences like run clubs or book clubs over a night club and bar night.

Overall, a study by Gallup confirmed that alcohol consumption has indeed fallen. The percentage of U.S. adults who say they consume alcohol has fallen to 54%, the lowest point in Gallup’s nearly 90-year study of the trend. It measured above 60% as recently as 2023. These declines are even more pronounced among women and younger adults. Recent research also indicated that the health benefits of wine and other alcoholic drinks may be overstated, and a U.S. Surgeon General’s advisory published last year linked alcohol to an increased risk of cancer. Vintners in Napa Valley and other wine growing areas across the state have left a portion of their crops on the vines this year and even removed some vines from production due to long-term declines in demand for wine.

Advertisement

Other beverages that have entered the non-alc space add elements such as THC, but these drinks may be banned under a provision in a new federal law, signed by President Donald Trump in November 2025, that effectively bans the sale of most hemp-derived THC products nationwide. The ban is set to take effect around November 2026. As an alcohol-free drink, De Soi does not deal with regulations surrounding alcohol and drug consumption. In many states, alcohol sales are strictly regulated. That makes it easier to sell and distribute the mocktails.

Heading into 2026, Brisson expects even more growth by expanding distribution into the hospitality sector and the launch of new products. However, the success of early brands has spawned even more competition. Margins are slim and the capital costs required for mass retail distribution are high, but the overall barriers to entry are low, as it is easier to build a brand through social media and other direct-to-consumer channels. That makes the focus on relationships even more vital to growth. New venues require new relationships with vendors, many of whom are not aware of the need or desire to have alternatives available.

“It starts at home, which you have the most control over, but then there’s happy hours, restaurants and even weddings that have non-alcoholic options available. We want to push really hard into events and invest ahead of the curve, but remain lean and scrappy,” said Brisson.