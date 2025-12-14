NantBioRenewables Named a Dual Finalist at the World’s Most Prestigious Sustainability Awards

Breakthrough Ocean Calcium Sand technology positions the U.S. manufacturer alongside global leaders in next-generation renewable packaging

NantBioRenewables, an American sustainable packaging manufacturer and affiliate of Los Angeles–based NantWorks, has earned finalist recognition at two of the world’s most prestigious sustainability competitions, placing the company alongside global leaders, such as DuPont, Procter & Gamble, Unilever and Henkel in the effort to transform the future of packaging.

NantBioRenewables’ Wave Ware™ compostable product line has been named a finalist for Product Innovation at the Reuters Global Sustainability Awards (London) and for Pre-Commercialized Renewables at the Packaging Europe Sustainability Awards (Utrecht). These distinctions validate the company’s revolutionary Ocean Calcium Sand (OCS) technology as a breakthrough capable of reshaping the global materials landscape.

“This recognition at the world’s most prestigious sustainability awards demonstrates that American innovation is leading the future of sustainable packaging,” said Kenn Budlong, chief operating officer at NantBioRenewables. “NantBioRenewables’ approach not only addresses critical environmental challenges but establishes a new benchmark for what sustainable products can achieve.”

A New Category of Regenerative Materials

NantBioRenewables’ proprietary OCS technology is based on a naturally renewable material harvested from pristine Bahamian waters. During its natural formation, OCS actively removes CO₂ from the atmosphere, creating a carbon-negative lifecycle verified by independent third-party assessments.

OCS materials offer the performance of traditional plastics while composting fully and leaving significantly less microplastic pollution, moving beyond “less harmful” materials to solutions that contribute to genuine environmental restoration.

Demonstrated Scale and Proven Performance

Since its 2023 launch, NantBioRenewables has produced more than 84 million certified compostable straws and earned both BPI and TÜV AUSTRIA certifications for complete compostability. The Wave Ware™ product line – which includes straws, tableware and food trays – delivers durability and functionality under real-world conditions:



Straws that maintain structural integrity and do not collapse or soften like paper

Tableware engineered to withstand heat and moisture

Food trays designed to meet the strength and performance requirements of foodservice operations

1 2 1. (Daniel H. Fitzpatrick) 2. (Barbara Schreiner)

“Wave Ware™ redefines what truly renewable packaging can be,” said Lila Karlsen McNutt, global sales & marketing director. “NantBioRenewables is the only manufacturer using Ocean Calcium Sand to create food-grade packaging that performs like plastic but fully biodegrades, without leaving a trace.”

Industry response has been strong across food service, hospitality, entertainment and retail sectors, with organizations seeking compostable products that provide both environmental integrity and uncompromising performance.

Scaling U.S. Manufacturing and Global Impact

With production scaling at its Alabama manufacturing facility, NantBioRenewables is expanding partnerships with companies seeking compostable solutions that deliver measurable, regenerative impact. The company’s American-made approach avoids the emissions associated with overseas manufacturing while supporting domestic green jobs and offering faster lead times for North American customers.

As part of NantWorks, a mission-driven network spanning biotech, AI, immunotherapy, media and clean technology, NantBioRenewables benefits from shared expertise and a strategic ecosystem that accelerates transformational innovation. The company plans to license its BioCal™ Ocean Calcium Sand technology globally, prioritizing environmental benefit and industry-wide advancement.

“By combining cutting-edge science with renewable materials, NantBioRenewables is creating solutions that benefit both consumers and the planet,” said Barbara Schreiner, marketing & communications manager. “This dual recognition affirms the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

Setting the Pace in a Rapidly Expanding Market

As the global sustainable packaging market accelerates toward $440 billion by 2030, NantBioRenewables is positioned not only to capture significant market share but to help redefine what is possible when environmental responsibility and advanced manufacturing come together.