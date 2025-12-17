Breaking News
Warner Bros. rejects Paramount’s hostile bid, accuses Ellison family of failing to put money into the deal
Advertisement
Goods & Retail

Rawrr Motorcycles Joins Kandi Portfolio, Expanding U.S. Dealer Network

By David NusbaumContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Kandi logo

Kandi Technologies Group Inc., a Chinese manufacturer of all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, announced the acquisition of Rawrr Inc. for $17 million. Rawrr, a premium electric off-road motorcycle brand, has gained traction among off-road enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers, especially among the younger demographics.

“The acquisition of Rawrr materially expands Kandi’s consumer demographic. Rawrr commands a strong appeal among younger, experience-driven and community-oriented lifestyle audience,” said Feng Chen, chief executive of Kandi, in a statement. “This acquisition augments our brand acknowledgement in the United States and positions us to a more diverse and dynamic customer base as we continue to diversify our multi-brand portfolio.”

Rawrr logo

The acquisition of Rawrr is expected to unlock substantial operational synergies with Kandi’s existing North American operations. From a distribution standpoint, Rawrr is poised to leverage Kandi’s mature retail distribution network across major North American big-box and specialty channels, facilitating efficient market penetration and optimizing customer acquisition costs.

Concurrently, Rawrr’s direct-to-consumer model and digital marketing expertise are expected to enhance Kandi’s digital operations and brand reach. Rawrr’s network of nearly 300 U.S. dealers will synergize with Kandi’s existing retail footprint, significantly expanding the combined market reach.

Information for this article was sourced from Kandi Technologies Group Inc.

Advertisement

More Business Updates

Goods & RetailBusiness by LA Times StudiosConsumer GoodsMergers & Acquisitions

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
Advertisement