Rawrr Motorcycles Joins Kandi Portfolio, Expanding U.S. Dealer Network

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Kandi Technologies Group Inc., a Chinese manufacturer of all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, announced the acquisition of Rawrr Inc. for $17 million. Rawrr, a premium electric off-road motorcycle brand, has gained traction among off-road enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers, especially among the younger demographics.

“The acquisition of Rawrr materially expands Kandi’s consumer demographic. Rawrr commands a strong appeal among younger, experience-driven and community-oriented lifestyle audience,” said Feng Chen, chief executive of Kandi, in a statement. “This acquisition augments our brand acknowledgement in the United States and positions us to a more diverse and dynamic customer base as we continue to diversify our multi-brand portfolio.”

The acquisition of Rawrr is expected to unlock substantial operational synergies with Kandi’s existing North American operations. From a distribution standpoint, Rawrr is poised to leverage Kandi’s mature retail distribution network across major North American big-box and specialty channels, facilitating efficient market penetration and optimizing customer acquisition costs.

Concurrently, Rawrr’s direct-to-consumer model and digital marketing expertise are expected to enhance Kandi’s digital operations and brand reach. Rawrr’s network of nearly 300 U.S. dealers will synergize with Kandi’s existing retail footprint, significantly expanding the combined market reach.

Information for this article was sourced from Kandi Technologies Group Inc.