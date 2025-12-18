LAEDC Celebrates 30 Years of Economic Impact at Star-Studded EDDY Awards

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Last month, the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) hosted the milestone 30th Annual EDDY Awards at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, bringing together more than 500 leaders from business, government, education and the community to celebrate the people and organizations driving inclusive economic growth across Los Angeles County.

The evening was emceed by Sheba Turk of CBS Los Angeles, who guided a fast-moving program of recognition, reflection and regional pride.

The event also welcomed a cross-section of civic and industry leaders who helped present awards and celebrate the honorees, including Assemblymember Isaac G. Bryan, Assemblymember Harabedian, Assemblymember Mike Fong, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and Consul General of Croatia, Dean of the Los Angeles Consular Corp, Renee Pea, and Metta World Peace, among others.

This year’s honorees included:



International Award of the Year: Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA)

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) Corporate Partner of the Year: FOX

FOX Strategic Engagement Partner of the Year: California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, CSU Dominguez Hills, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Northridge, and CSU Fullerton

California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, CSU Dominguez Hills, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Northridge, and CSU Fullerton Workforce Development Partner of the Year: Brotherhood Crusade

Brotherhood Crusade Small Business Partner of the Year: Porto’s Bakery

Porto’s Bakery Medium Business Partner of the Year: See’s Candies

See’s Candies Most Business-Friendly City – Small City: City of Montebello

City of Montebello Most Business-Friendly City – Large City: City of Glendale

The EDDY Awards are LAEDC’s signature gala and only annual fundraising event. Proceeds directly support programs advancing inclusive growth, workforce pathways, business assistance, industry partnerships and actionable economic research throughout L.A. County.

The LAEDC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that champions equitable economic growth across the Los Angeles region.

Through collaboration with community, government, business, labor and education partners to inform and advance its data-driven and evidence-based approach, the LAEDC endeavors to achieve a reimagined regional economy – growing, equitable, sustainable and resilient – that provides a healthy and high standard of living for all.

The LAEDC staff and members represent the diversity of Los Angeles County and work to serve as trusted conveners, thought partners, valued service providers, regional stewards and catalysts for transformational change.

Information for this article was sourced from the LAEDC.