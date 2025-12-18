Native Development Network Launches “Pathways” Project to Bridge Tribal Economic Gaps

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Native Development Network (NDN) has announced the launch of its NDN Jobs project Pathways to Prosperity (P2P), a groundbreaking California Jobs First pre-development research initiative created to confront long-standing barriers to economic stability facing tribal communities and Native workers in California.

This project is made possible through funding from the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) and the Labor and Workforce Development Agency (LWDA), as part of the State’s commitment to regional economic equity and inclusive workforce participation.

Native workers experience some of the highest unemployment rates in the nation, in parts of Southern California, nearly three times the national average, and significantly higher in rural and reservation communities. In Los Angeles County, home to one of the largest and most diverse urban Indian populations in the country, Native residents face high costs of living, housing shortages and limited access to culturally relevant workforce supports.

Advertisement

NDN Jobs (P2P) aims to break cycles of poverty by building a Native-centered blueprint for workforce access, equitable economic participation and long-term job mobility.

This research project will examine economic trends and identify living-wage job pathways in high-demand sectors, including renewable energy, healthcare, wildfire and wildland management, building trades, aerospace and technology.

The initiative will identify obstacles Native workers face, such as a lack of childcare, transportation, educational barriers and housing instability, and provide strategies to improve job readiness, educational attainment and upward mobility.

Advertisement

This project will lay the foundation for NDN Jobs to establish a Native Workforce Access Hub that connects job seekers, academic institutions, workforce development boards, unions, Tribal leaders, community organizations and employers across high-growth industries. For more information, please visit www.NDNZ.org or email Info@NDNZ.org.

Joseph Quintana, executive director of the Native Development Network, said, “The NDN Jobs Pathways to Prosperity (P2P) research is about shifting from a reactive approach to a proactive one, building systems that give Native workers the same access to education, good jobs and upward mobility that others in our region enjoy. This is a hopeful step forward, not just for today, but for the next generation of Native families who deserve to thrive in the very place they call home.”

Information for this story was sourced from NDN.