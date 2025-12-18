Thrive Market Goes “Dry” with New Non-Alcoholic Category

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The healthy online grocery store sunsets its alcohol category and bets big on non-alcoholic

Thrive Market, the health-focused online grocery store, this month announced that it is “going dry” by removing alcohol from its product lineup and launching more than 100 SKUs in its non-alcoholic category.

The mission-driven online grocer has officially exited its alcohol collection and is going all-in on a new non-alcoholic assortment ahead of the “Dry January” surge.

This may be the cusp of a trend.

Gallup reports that only 54% of adults today drink alcohol, and the non-alcoholic beverage sector is expected to reach $5 billion by 2028. The BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine study reported that even light drinking may increase dementia risk, challenging decades of ‘moderation is healthy’ wisdom. The data is significant (2.4 million participants) and the conclusion stark: no amount of alcohol is truly healthy for the brain.

“This move is a reflection of where people are today. Drinking rates are at their lowest point in nearly nine decades,” said Nick Green, Thrive Market CEO and co-founder. “Walking away from alcohol and launching non-alcoholic alternatives reflect our commitment to putting members first and to making clear, forward-looking choices that align our business with the health trends they’re championing.”

Ahead of the new year, Thrive Market members will have access to non-alcoholic beers, wines and cocktails, featuring brands like Athletic Brewing Company, Best Day Brewing, Gruvi, Ghia, PARCH, Surely and more. Searches for non-alcoholic options on ThriveMarket.com have continued to climb, accelerating in the last three months, signaling member demand.

“We know that many of our members, including many of our own Thrive Market team members, may be interested in going ‘damp’ or ‘dry’ or pausing their alcohol consumption, whether for a month, a season or indefinitely,” said Green. “Introducing a non-alcoholic category is a way for our members to have an accessible beverage alternative delivered directly to their doors.”

Unlike alcohol, which ships to only 39 states, most non-alcoholic beverages can be shipped across the contiguous United States, expanding access to communities where purchasing non-alcoholic options has been prohibitive due to limited retail availability.

