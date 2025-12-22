Kenneth Langone and Tony Xu Receive Singleton CEO Prize for Leadership and Philanthropy

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship honored Kenneth Langone and Tony Xu with its CEO Prizes this year for their longstanding commitment to their companies, as well as recent leadership following the devastating wildfires in Southern California.

“The CEO Prize is a key program of the Singleton Foundation, celebrating the journeys of extraordinary CEOs and sharing their stories and lessons with the next generation of business leaders,” said Shelley Miles, chief executive of the Pasadena-based Singleton Foundation, in a statement.

The Singleton CEO Prize for Excellence in Business Leadership, a lifetime achievement award that honors a living chief executive whose work has produced exceptional returns for shareholders over many years, was awarded to Kenneth G. Langone, chairman of Invemed Associates, a private investment company, which includes the Langone family offices. Langone is a co-founder of Home Depot and was lead director and a member of the executive committee board since it was founded in 1978 until 2008. He also serves on the board of Unifi Inc.

Langone serves on the boards of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Horatio Alger Society Foundation, Marcus Foundation and the Harlem Children’s Zone and its charter school, Promise Academy, and St. Patrick’s Cathedral, where he led the fundraising effort for the restoration and renovation. He serves on the board of overseers of the NYU Stern School of Business and on the board of trustees of New York University, where he is a vice chair. He served as chairman of the board of trustees of New York University Langone Health from December 1999 until August 2025. In April 2008, the NYU medical center was renamed NYU Langone Health, reflecting a major gift from Langone and his wife, Elaine.

Tony Xu

The second honoree was Tony Xu, who received the Singleton Next Generation CEO Prize for Excellence in Business Leadership. The next generation prize recognizes up-and-coming chief executives in the mold of Henry Singleton.

Xu is chief executive and co-founder of DoorDash, a leading local commerce platform that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to neighborhood businesses and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn income in more than 30 countries. Xu was born in China and came to America with his parents. He grew up working in a restaurant alongside his mom. He and his co-founders started DoorDash to help local businesses.

Since January 2022, Xu has served on the board of directors of Meta Platforms Inc., a technology company. He holds an undergraduate degree with high honors in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from UC Berkeley and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar.

In connection with the award, Singleton Foundation donated to each honoree’s charity of their choice. Langone designated his $250,000 gift to the NYU Stern Langone Part-Time MBA program, which is designed for working professionals. It offers training in cutting-edge leadership skills, honed by world-class faculty, and leverages NYU’s powerful networking opportunities to connect with industry experts and business leaders. Xu’s $100,000 gift supported UC San Francisco.

“The NYU Stern School of Business is honored to see one of our most distinguished graduates, Ken Langone, recognized with the Singleton Foundation’s CEO Prize,” said Bharat Anand, dean of NYU Stern School of Business, in a statement.

Will and Cary Singleton founded the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship in 2015 with a mission to enhance financial literacy and promote entrepreneurship. In addition to the annual Prize, the foundation operates Million Stories, a digital series that uses storytelling to create content around personal financial advice; Venture Valley, an award-winning business simulation game; Slyngshot, a web-app that supports the creation and launch of business ideas; and Groove, a free web app that supports personal financial planning. In 2024, the programs collectively generated 1.4 billion across social media channels, had 1.4 million subscribers and supported 10,000 business ideas.