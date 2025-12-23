Molly Sims’ YSE Beauty Closes $15M Series A to Scale Nationwide Sephora Footprint

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Molly Sims (Sarah Holt)

YSE Beauty, a Los Angeles-based, clinically tested skincare brand launched by Molly Sims, closed a $15 million Series A funding round led by investment partner Silas Capital, an emerging growth equity and venture capital firm focused on next-generation consumer brands, with participation from L Catterton and existing investors Willow Growth Partners and Halogen Ventures. The new capital infusion will be allocated strategically to fuel forthcoming expansion across all Sephora doors in the United States and continued exponential growth in direct e-commerce.

“There is so much synergy between our brand, the brands in the Silas portfolio and L Catterton’s deep strategic knowledge of the category,” said Molly Sims, founder of YSE Beauty, in a statement. “This partnership isn’t just strategic; it’s a shared philosophy and a mutual understanding of what’s going to fuel us and where we want to take the brand next,” added Sims.

In 2025, YSE Beauty had 120% revenue growth and expects to deliver more than 80% growth in 2026. The company anticipates that it will more than double its Sephora business, while continuing its momentum in e-commerce, bringing the business to nearly $30 million in revenue next year.

The skincare products are designed for women 35 and older who seek effective solutions without complicated routines. It was inspired by Sims’ personal battle with hyperpigmentation and a desire to help a generation of women who felt underserved and overlooked. She spent more than three years in research and development, testing hundreds of formulas to perfect her regimen. The clinically tested products launched online in 2023 and then added retail in June 2025, partnering exclusively with Sephora.

Information for this article was sourced from YSE Beauty.