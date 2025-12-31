WHY Brands Appoints Ashley Gu as Chief Financial Officer

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Los Angeles-based WHY Brands Inc., a portfolio of lifestyle brands and businesses that invent, design and develop products across categories and parent company of the baby lifestyle brand Munchkin Inc., has announced the promotion of Ashley Gu to chief financial officer.

“Ashley is a highly accomplished finance and accounting leader with deep institutional knowledge and a strong track record of execution,” said Steven B. Dunn, founder and chief executive officer of WHY. “She has earned the trust of our leadership team through her disciplined approach, technical expertise and collaborative style. We are pleased to promote her to chief financial officer.”

Gu joined Munchkin in July 2018 as vice president of accounting and finance and was promoted to chief accounting officer in November 2023, before her most recent promotion to CFO of WHY. During her tenure with the company, she has played a key role in building scalable finance and accounting infrastructure, strengthening governance and supporting the company’s operational priorities.

Prior to joining Munchkin, Gu held senior finance roles at Ajinomoto Windsor Foods, Luxfer Inc. and Miller Brewing Company. Across multinational CPG and manufacturing environments, she has led core accounting, manufacturing costing, capital structure initiatives, IPO readiness and global tax planning.

Her experience includes public-company preparedness, complex financing transactions, ERP implementations and operational cost optimization across domestic and international operations.

“Throughout my career, I’ve focused on building disciplined, scalable finance organizations that support transparency, strong governance and informed decision-making,” said Gu. “At Munchkin and now at WHY, I’ve had the opportunity to strengthen our financial infrastructure, leverage data and technology, and partner closely with teams across the organization. I’m honored to step into the CFO role and look forward to supporting the company’s priorities.”

WHY’s portfolio includes baby lifestyle brand Munchkin and Curio Home Goods.

Information for this article was sourced from WHY Brands Inc.