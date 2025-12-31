Dutch Bros Hits 1,111-Unit Milestone With First Los Angeles City Location

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Popular drive-through coffee chain opens its first L.A. city location

Dutch Bros has opened its first location in the city of Los Angeles. The 1,300-square-foot location was a project led by JLL’s Shauna Mattis and Liam Bredberg, who represented the landlord, DWS, with Xan Saks and Alex Kogan of Beta Agency representing Dutch Bros.

The new shop in Los Angeles, at 3726 S Figueroa St., near the University of Southern California, will serve customers via a walk-up window.

“I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to bring Dutch Bros Coffee to Los Angeles,” said regional operator Brady Benner. “Bringing this location to the Exposition Park and the greater Los Angeles community means we will have a space to bring love and light to each person we meet every day. We can’t wait to serve you, L.A. – see you soon!”

This shop marks Dutch Bros’ 1,111th location.

The rapidly growing brand is a publicly held drive-through coffee chain founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, after having been based in Grants Pass, Oregon, for many years prior to 2025.

The chain has company-owned and franchise locations primarily located in the western United States but did not have an L.A. city location until now.

In October 2018, Dutch Bros received an undisclosed amount from private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners for a minority stake in the company and announced plans to expand to 800 stores over the next five years.

Dutch Bros formally filed for its IPO in August 2021. The company stated in its filing that it hoped to raise $100 million, which it would use toward paying down $192 million in long-term debt. Dutch Bros held its IPO and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol “BROS” on September 15, 2021. The IPO raised $484 million, selling about 21 million shares for $23 each.

Information for this article was sourced from Dutch Bros.