L’Oréal’s Award-Winning Light-Based Innovations Redefine Beauty Tech at CES 2026

Worldwide brand L’Oréal is entering the “beauty tech” world, debuting two infrared-driven innovations at this year’s CES in Las Vegas. Both products have been recognized as CES Innovation Award honorees and signal the company’s move toward using light technology to minimize the damage caused by overreliance on heat-based care or harsh skin treatments.

The pivot comes as the beauty giant continues to reinvent itself as a technology powerhouse, moving beyond cosmetics into the high-growth longevity science sector. “At L’Oréal, we’ve always believed that beauty is deeply connected to scientific discovery, a belief that has been central to our company since its inception over 115 years ago. Today, we tirelessly combine the latest scientific and technological breakthroughs with our creativity to craft innovative beauty experiences that are more effective and tailored to individual needs,” said Barbara Lavernos, deputy CEO in charge of research, innovation and technology at L’Oréal.

Redefining the Styling Category

The most immediate market disruptor is the Light Straight + Multi-styler, a handheld device that replaces traditional heating plates with patented infrared light technology.

Standard straighteners often operate at temperatures exceeding 400°F, or the point at which hair keratin begins to denature. A L’Oréal survey indicates that 58% of women questioned attribute hair damage to heat exposure. The new multi-styler uses near-infrared wavelengths to reshape the hair’s internal hydrogen bonds at a maximum of 320°. According to company testing, this method styles three times faster than premium competitors while providing twice the smoothness, effectively shifting styling from “damage control” to “prevention.”

The device also integrates machine learning and internal sensors that adapt to a user’s specific hand gestures, marking a sophisticated application of the “ physical AI ” trend seen across the show floor.

Expanding into Longevity Science

L’Oréal also unveiled a prototype LED Face Mask, an ultra-thin and flexible silicone wearable developed in partnership with LED innovator iSmart. The mask represents the company’s deepening investment in “longevity science” – an intersection of skincare, beauty innovation and tech.

The device uses a skin-safe microcircuit to deliver targeted red (630nm) and near-infrared (830nm) light. These specific wavelengths are engineered to stimulate tissue at the cellular level to combat fine lines and sagging. By automating 10-minute sessions via a non-invasive wearable, L’Oréal is aiming to bridge the gap between pro dermatological treatments and at-home daily routines.

L’Oreal plans for both products to rollout in 2027 – these designs represent a significant shift in the company’s R&D evolution; they now employ over 8,000 digital employees and 4,000 scientists. By leaning into light-based hardware, L’Oréal is not just selling products, but a patented technological ecosystem, sharing consumer space with traditional appliance manufacturers and medical-device firms alike.