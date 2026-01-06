Advertisement
Goods & Retail

L’Oréal’s Award-Winning Light-Based Innovations Redefine Beauty Tech at CES 2026

Hairstraightener L'Oreal
LA Times Studios logo
By LA Times Studios Staff
Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Worldwide brand L’Oréal is entering the “beauty tech” world, debuting two infrared-driven innovations at this year’s CES in Las Vegas. Both products have been recognized as CES Innovation Award honorees and signal the company’s move toward using light technology to minimize the damage caused by overreliance on heat-based care or harsh skin treatments.

The pivot comes as the beauty giant continues to reinvent itself as a technology powerhouse, moving beyond cosmetics into the high-growth longevity science sector. At L’Oréal, we’ve always believed that beauty is deeply connected to scientific discovery, a belief that has been central to our company since its inception over 115 years ago. Today, we tirelessly combine the latest scientific and technological breakthroughs with our creativity to craft innovative beauty experiences that are more effective and tailored to individual needs,” said Barbara Lavernos, deputy CEO in charge of research, innovation and technology at L’Oréal.

Redefining the Styling Category

The most immediate market disruptor is the Light Straight + Multi-styler, a handheld device that replaces traditional heating plates with patented infrared light technology.

Advertisement

Standard straighteners often operate at temperatures exceeding 400°F, or the point at which hair keratin begins to denature. A L’Oréal survey indicates that 58% of women questioned attribute hair damage to heat exposure. The new multi-styler uses near-infrared wavelengths to reshape the hair’s internal hydrogen bonds at a maximum of 320°. According to company testing, this method styles three times faster than premium competitors while providing twice the smoothness, effectively shifting styling from “damage control” to “prevention.”

The device also integrates machine learning and internal sensors that adapt to a user’s specific hand gestures, marking a sophisticated application of the “physical AI” trend seen across the show floor.

L'Oreal facemask
Advertisement

Expanding into Longevity Science

L’Oréal also unveiled a prototype LED Face Mask, an ultra-thin and flexible silicone wearable developed in partnership with LED innovator iSmart. The mask represents the company’s deepening investment in “longevity science” – an intersection of skincare, beauty innovation and tech.

The device uses a skin-safe microcircuit to deliver targeted red (630nm) and near-infrared (830nm) light. These specific wavelengths are engineered to stimulate tissue at the cellular level to combat fine lines and sagging. By automating 10-minute sessions via a non-invasive wearable, L’Oréal is aiming to bridge the gap between pro dermatological treatments and at-home daily routines.

L’Oreal plans for both products to rollout in 2027 – these designs represent a significant shift in the company’s R&D evolution; they now employ over 8,000 digital employees and 4,000 scientists. By leaning into light-based hardware, L’Oréal is not just selling products, but a patented technological ecosystem, sharing consumer space with traditional appliance manufacturers and medical-device firms alike.

Follow live CES coverage at LA Times Studios Streaming.

More from LA Times Studios Business

Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Hits 1,111-Unit Milestone With First Los Angeles City Location

4345 Matilija in Los Angeles

PNC Multifamily Capital Hits Milestone With 100th Affordable Housing Fund

Sorrel at Warner Center

Institutional Play: Waterton Bets on Warner Center Growth with Second Major 2025 Acquisition

Orange City Square

‘Massive Discount’: MGR Real Estate Acquires Orange City Square for $89 Million

A City National Bank branch office on 6th Avenue in New York City, USA

City National Bank Expands to the Carolinas with New Charlotte and Greenville Offices

TENTEN Campus

TENTEN Campus Community in Downtown Glendale Secures $125M in Financing

Village Business Park in Buena Park, CA

BOLOUR Completes $22.25 Million Office Refinance for Village Business Park in Buena Park

Antelope Valley Plaza

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $3.9M Sale of Shop Building at Antelope Valley Plaza

Original Trader Joe's exterior and sign

Trader Joe’s Scoops Up Santa Monica Retail Site in $22 Million Deal

modern open space office interior with blurred business colleagues

Pacific Tusk Builders: High-End Amenities are the New Mandate for 2026 Office Returns

Goods & RetailBusiness by LA Times StudiosHair

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

LA Times Studios Staff

At LA Times Studios, we are committed to producing high-quality, forward-thinking content that captivates, informs and inspires. Through a holistic approach to multimedia storytelling, we create compelling narratives that connect with diverse audiences across a variety of platforms and communities.

Advertisement