ULS Robotics Clinches CES Innovation Award with Consumer Debut of VIATRIX™ Exoskeleton

ULS Robotics, a veteran in industrial-grade wearable tech, officially entered the consumer market at CES 2026 with the debut of VIATRIX™, a “range-extended” powered exoskeleton. The device, designed for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes, arrives with significant momentum, having already secured a CES Innovation Award for its engineering and design.

The launch marks a strategic pivot for the Shanghai-based company, which has spent the last seven years deploying robotic suits in heavy industries like automotive manufacturing and emergency rescue.

Advanced Mobility for the “Traveler”

Named after the Latin word for “traveler,” VIATRIX is engineered to provide intelligent power assistance across varied terrains. The device weighs just 2.9 kg (approx. 6.4 lbs) and is built around the Float360™ floating hip joint mechanism—a pioneering innovation that allows for a natural range of motion, including deep squats and splits, which are typically difficult in rigid robotic frames.

Key technical specifications include:

Adaptive AI Learning: An onboard system that analyzes the user’s specific gait to provide personalized torque assistance.

An onboard system that analyzes the user’s specific gait to provide personalized torque assistance. All-Weather Endurance: A high-capacity battery supporting a 25km range, with operational stability in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 65°C.

A high-capacity battery supporting a 25km range, with operational stability in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 65°C. Automotive-Grade Power: Proprietary servo motors provide high-efficiency output for hiking, running, and cycling.

From “The Wandering Earth” to Your Backyard

While VIATRIX is ULS Robotics’ first consumer product, the brand is no stranger to the spotlight. Its industrial suits – including the FIT-HV PRO and FIT-U PRO – were famously featured in the sci-fi blockbuster The Wandering Earth II and provided logistics support during the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games.

“We have transformed 20 years of technological accumulation into a truly intelligent device designed for outdoor life,” said Xu Zhenhua, founder and CEO of ULS Robotics.

Market Strategy and Availability

The consumer exoskeleton market is heating up at CES 2026, with VIATRIX positioning itself as a premium yet versatile option for an aging population seeking mobility and younger athletes looking to push endurance limits.

Visitors to CES can test the VIATRIX at Booth #8929, where the company is hosting live demonstrations. Following the sell-out success of their industrial exhibits at CES 2025, ULS Robotics expects high demand as they expand their presence into North American and European retail markets.

Sourced from information provided by ULS Robotics.