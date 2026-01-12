Joby Aviation Partners With Metropolis to Build 25 Air Taxi Vertiports Across U.S.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Santa Cruz-based aerospace company Joby Aviation Inc. partnered with Santa Monica-based parking technology company Metropolis Technologies Inc. to develop 25 vertiports across the United States. The collaboration is intended to accelerate Joby’s efforts to integrate its air taxi service directly into existing ground transportation hubs.

Under the agreement, the companies will evaluate both new and existing facilities within Metropolis’ portfolio to support early electric air taxi markets. The partnership comes on the heels of Metropolis’ $1.5-billion acquisition of SP+ and $1.6 billion Series D financing. The company bills itself as the largest parking operator in North America and manages more than 4,200 parking locations, as well as aviation services in over 350 locations.

“For air taxis to deliver on their promise of seamless urban travel, they must connect directly with the existing ground transportation ecosystem,” said JoeBen Bevirt, chief executive and founder of Joby, in a statement. “By leveraging existing parking infrastructure to create mobility hubs, we can deliver on our vision of seamless connectivity for our customers and also maximize the value of those sites without needing to build infrastructure from scratch.”

The partnership will incorporate Metropolis’ network of parking locations and AI-based recognition technology, as well as the company’s footprint across aviation and baggage services. Metropolis’ experience in biometrics, computer vision and baggage handling will also be leveraged. The companies said the goal is to deploy compact, high-throughput vertiport designs that meet safety and regulatory requirements while reducing friction for travelers.

Initially, Metropolis will bring its Bags VIP baggage-handling service to Joby’s Blade Urban Air Mobility operations in the New York City area. Blade currently offers short helicopter flights between Manhattan and JFK or Newark airports. The addition of baggage handling is intended to simplify the travel experience for passengers using the service.

Metropolis Chief Executive Alex Israel said the partnership is an expansion of the company’s AI platform into transportation hubs. “We are taking the data and recognition capabilities we’ve built in our network and extending it to air travel, creating a seamless and personalized experience,” Israel said in a statement.

