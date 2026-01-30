Don Peter’s Carniceria Launches Premium Meat Delivery Service for Los Angeles

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Don Peter’s Carniceria, a long-time Southern California brick-and-mortar butcher shop known for premium meats and friendly customer service, has officially launched a new e-commerce website supporting home delivery in the Los Angeles area. The new platform marks a milestone for the business, allowing customers to access products that were once available only in-store, now delivered directly to their homes.

Family-owned and operated, Don Peter’s Carniceria has earned a loyal following with its offerings of USDA Prime beef, premium cuts, Australian-certified MS8 Wagyu and Japanese-certified A5 Wagyu.

The launch of the butcher’s new delivery service was designed to extend the core values of Don Peter’s Carniceria beyond its physical location. Customers throughout the Los Angeles area can now browse, select and order premium meats online, knowing that every product reflects the same standards that built the shop’s reputation.

Advertisement

Orders are cut fresh, hand-prepared and shipped frozen to preserve peak quality. Customers looking for convenient, regular deliveries can also subscribe to receive curated meat delivery boxes from Don Peter’s Carniceria. Meat lovers can sign up for weekly, bi-weekly or monthly deliveries, and additional discounts are available for purchases of $120 or more.

“Our new website is about giving more customers access to our quality products and exceptional service,” said co-owner David Contreras. “We’ve built our business by focusing on selling the finest cuts of meat and treating our valued clients to a personalized shopping experience. Launching our delivery service allows us to reach more customers throughout Los Angeles without sacrificing our important values.”

In addition to premium meats, Don Peter’s Carniceria is known for its specialty products, including brisket beef jerky and specialty spice rubs and sauces, along with a distinctive selection of Mexican candies. These unique offerings (rarely found at big-chain supermarkets) are now available to a wider audience through the online platform.

Advertisement

Regular customers are familiar with the personalized experience of shopping at Don Peter’s Carniceria’s two storefronts in Rialto and Whittier. Now, families throughout Los Angeles can easily access Don Peter’s signature cuts from its state-certified meat cutters, who are also available to answer questions about meat delivery. They can also customize the type, cut and size of each meat ordered, tailoring it to each home chef’s recipe or cooking method.

Information for this article was sourced from Don Peter’s Carniceria.