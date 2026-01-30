The Wait is Over: Zankou Chicken Opens New South Bay Location

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

L.A. staple restaurant brings traditional Mediterranean cooking, new jobs and drive-up service to Lawndale

Zankou Chicken, the family-owned Mediterranean restaurant, a long-time staple across Southern California, opened its first South Bay location this week at 17100 Hawthorne Boulevard in Lawndale.

The South Bay location marks a key milestone in Zankou Chicken’s continued growth, driven by years of guest demand from the community. The restaurant is designed for dine-in, takeout and catering. In April, Zankou will introduce its first-ever drive-up service, allowing guests to order on the Zankou app and pick up from the convenience of their cars.

Advertisement

Zankou Chicken prepares its food daily using traditional Armenian and Lebanese recipes passed down through generations, with items cooked fresh and served hot throughout the day. The company does not rely on freezers or artificial ingredients, focusing instead on made-from-scratch cooking and continuous preparation during service.

“Guests have been asking for a South Bay location for years, and we’ve been looking for just as long,” said Vartkes Iskenderian, third-generation co-owner of Zankou Chicken. “We are honored to serve this amazing community, and we’re incredibly excited to finally call South Bay home. More importantly, this opening allows us to grow and develop new team members and continue building something meaningful together.”

The Lawndale restaurant will feature a retro interior design that reflects Zankou’s heritage as it welcomes a new generation of guests. It will operate daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and offer catering services for families, offices, schools, and community events throughout the South Bay.

Advertisement

Founded in 1962 in Beirut’s Bourj Hammoud neighborhood, Zankou Chicken opened its first U.S. location in Los Angeles in 1984 and has remained family-owned and operated since its inception.

Information for this article was sourced from Zankou Chicken.