Mission Produce to Acquire Calavo Growers in Major Avocado Merger

Mission Produce Inc., a Ventura-based agricultural firm specializing in sourcing, producing and distributing fresh avocados, has entered an agreement with Calavo Growers Inc., a Santa Paula-based provider of fresh avocados, tomatoes, papayas and value-added prepared foods. Mission will acquire Calavo in a cash-and-stock transaction to strengthen the company’s position in the avocado market.

“With this acquisition, we strive to expand our premium avocado position in North America and create a leading global fresh produce platform, which we believe will be well-positioned to capture the increasing demand for fresh, healthy and convenient foods,” said John Pawlowski, president of Mission, in a statement.

Under the agreement, Calavo stockholders will receive $27.00 per share, comprising $14.85 in cash and 0.9790 shares of Mission for each share of Calavo. Upon closing of the transaction by the end of August 2026, Mission shareholders are expected to own approximately 80.3% of the combined company, while Calavo shareholders will own 19.7%.

“We believe combining with Mission represents a compelling next chapter that will enable our combined business to unlock new growth and expand the impact of our trusted Calavo brand, while also providing our shareholders with compelling value and the opportunity to participate as a shareholder of a global leader in a growing sector,” said B. John Lindeman, chief executive and president of Calavo, in a statement. “By joining a larger global platform, we will be better positioned to invest, innovate and serve the market at scale.”

Established in 1983, Mission has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados, mangos and other fruit. Calavo, founded in 1924, serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores and wholesalers worldwide. Its production and distribution of avocados, tomatoes, papayas and guacamole is expected to diversify Mission’s produce portfolio.

Information for this article was sourced from Mission Produce.