Ancient + Brave Opens “Live Bravely” Wellness Pop-Up on Abbot Kinney

A limited-time Venice destination explores wellness as the foundation of performance

Ancient + Brave, a B Corp-certified, clinically backed U.K. wellness brand, opened a limited-time pop-up on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, running from January 30 to February 21, 2026. The space invites visitors to explore what it means to live bravely and unlock their fullest potential through products that seamlessly integrate into daily routines. The pop-up coincides with the brand’s first U.S. out-of-home campaign: “Pure, potent, powerful. Enough about you...” displayed for a month throughout Venice.

Inside, guests can explore products, engage in ritual-inspired experiences (like incorporating products into daily beverages) and participate in expert-led education. The pop-up is designed as a hub for connection, showing how Ancient + Brave’s formulations support modern living and daily wellness rituals.

“Bringing Ancient + Brave to Abbot Kinney feels like a natural next step as we officially mark our U.S. expansion and look to create a space where people can experience our approach to performance-led wellness in a tangible, human way,” said Kate Prince, founder of Ancient + Brave. “Every ingredient, every connection and every conversation at the pop-up is designed to inspire attendees to become their bravest selves grounded in science, guided by nature and fueled by purpose.”

Programming includes breathwork, meditation, guided walks and run clubs, intention-setting workshops, expert panels, product consultations and community-led experiences. Brand experts include VP of education & nutrition, Jo Woodhurst, and holistic nutritionist Madison Miller.

The pop-up features limited edition collaborations with local and national partners, including Likeminded, Free People Movement, Ocean Bottle, Yvo Warrior and Yellow Flower Truck, alongside wellness leaders such as Dana James, MS, CDN, CNS, Tamsen Fadal, Jaycee Gossett (The Class), Amanda Henry (Formerly Therabody) Angie Banicki, Blair Cobb and Hannah Dawe (op_e___n).

The ritual bar is fueled by iconic L.A. chain, Groundwork organic coffee, with a bespoke collaboration menu featuring the hero ‘Power Duo,’ a collagen and creatine spiked latte and matcha + collagen option. Butcher’s Daughter will also debut Ancient + Brave on their menu with their expert-created signature mocktail, “Creatini,” at their Abbot Kinney and Hollywood locations.

