GUESS JEANS Los Angeles Store Returns to Roots with Iconic “Homecoming” Flagship on Melrose

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

GUESS JEANS has announced the opening of its two-story Los Angeles Homecoming Store at the bustling intersection of Melrose Avenue and San Vicente. The flagship marks a bold return to the brand’s California origin and introduces a new phase of GUESS JEANS’ global retail expansion.

Spearheaded by chief new business development officer, Nicolai Marciano, the Homecoming Store is conceived not simply as a retail space but as a cultural and architectural destination, where craftsmanship, community and contemporary design converge. The initiative reflects GUESS JEANS’ ambition to redefine what a flagship can be: part lifestyle, part creative platform, part community hub.

“Opening the GUESS JEANS store in Los Angeles is deeply personal. It is a return to our roots, not only the city where both GUESS and I were born but where the story of GUESS JEANS began,” said Marciano. “L.A. has always been a cultural epicenter and a place where creative communities thrive. This space is about more than retail; it’s about building something meaningful with and for the city that shaped us, while creating a platform for the next generation of ideas, collaborations and storytelling.”

Advertisement

True to that vision, the 3,000-square-foot flagship is a fully redesigned, ground-up store conceived as an independent structure spanning the entire block, including dedicated parking. Outside, a sculptural, curved stone-powder brick façade made from recycled marble dust delivers both visual presence and a commitment to environmentally conscious building practices. Designed to embrace the prominent corner intersection, the façade positions the store as a landmark on Melrose.

Under the creative direction of Marciano and brought to life by ASA Architecture Firm, the store presents a narrative that bridges brand heritage, architectural expression and cultural ambition.

A defining element of the store is its emphasis on creation and experimentation. A dedicated workshop and customization space serve as a living laboratory for design, craftsmanship and collaboration, reinforcing the store’s role as an active cultural platform rather than a static retail environment.

Advertisement

As part of Marciano’s global vision, both the Los Angeles and Tokyo GUESS JEANS flagship stores will function as cultural hubs for community-led moments, hosting collaborations, events and experiences that extend beyond traditional retail.

Since opening its first store in Amsterdam in May 2024, GUESS JEANS has expanded into a global lifestyle brand with flagships in Tokyo, Amsterdam, Berlin and Los Angeles; major distribution partnerships in India; and stores across Italy, Poland, Spain, Greece, France, Turkey and Dubai.

Information for this article was sourced from GUESS JEANS.