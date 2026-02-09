RDC Names Yu Wang D’Arcy as Retail Design Director of Store Planning

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Long Beach-based international full-service architecture firm RDC has named Yu Wang D’Arcy as retail design director of the firm’s Store Planning work group. D’Arcy will be responsible for directing and spearheading the design process and methodology for the group’s retailer clients.

RDC’s Store Planning work group, currently encompassing 15 team members, is led by Virginia Maggiore, AIA, principal-in-charge. The group helps retailers identify the foundational elements of their brand and repeat that across multiple real estate opportunities. Services include developing the in-store experience and customer journey, creative strategy, visual communication and marketing integration for retailers.

“With the evolution of retail, brands are looking for more focus on customer experience, sensory elements and operations,” said Maggiore. “Yu will be a valuable team member to our team in providing guidance to our clients around the world. Additionally, she will help us navigate and embrace our client’s use of AI in the design process.”

D’Arcy went on to say, “My fluency in brand identity and merchandising-driven spatial design offers clients insight into store performance and customer experience. I spearhead an interdisciplinary approach to design, celebrating context while navigating the nuances of art, culture and evolving global trends. These concepts are extremely important for e-commerce companies expanding into traditional retail brick-and-mortar retail growth.”

D’Arcy brings more than 10 years of experience in luxury retail design and development. Her most recent roles included associate of Montalba Architects and design director at LVMH’s DFS Group, where her work included the renovation of historic landmarks, including Fondaco Galleria in Venice and the La Samaritaine redevelopment in Paris.

Information for this article was sourced from RDC.