Third Lane Mobility Secures $20M to Deploy 35,000 New Vehicles

Third Lane Mobility, the parent company of Bird and Spin, has announced an initial $20 million capital raise from existing investors to allow for the acquisition of around 35,000 additional vehicles to be deployed by springtime to boost operations in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Nashville, Baltimore and many other cities. This announcement follows an announcement in December that Bird e-bikes are now available in the Lyft app.

This represents the first tranche of expected capital raises this year through both existing investors and third parties. The investment builds on the performance of Bird and Spin’s latest-generation vehicles that were sent out across major U.S. cities in 2025. Utilization rates for these vehicles, especially from bikes, exceeded prior models significantly.

“This new funding allows us to further scale a fleet that our riders have embraced, and that supports the transportation goals our city partners care about most,” said Stewart Lyons, chief executive of Bird, a Third Lane Mobility company, in a statement.

The parent company has also announced the formation of a Transportation Advisory Board to focus on practical guidance to help cities and operators deliver safer, more accessible and better-managed shared micromobility programs. Gabe Klein, a transportation and sustainability leader who served as Transportation Commissioner in Washington and Chicago, will serve as chair of the board, leading recruitment processes.

“As the industry has matured and cities have truly embraced shared micromobility as a central link in public transportation networks, we have a huge responsibility and opportunity to get this next phase of the industry right,” said Klein in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be working with the leadership team as an adviser and liaison to cities globally.”

Founded in 2024, Third Lane Mobility is a West Hollywood-based company that builds locally tailored programs focused on reliability, access and responsible operations, helping communities reduce reliance on cars and improve everyday mobility. Its subsidiaries, Bird and Spin, operate e-scooter and e-bike programs in over 200 cities worldwide.

