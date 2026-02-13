Matthews and StormBurger Target Underserved Markets in Latest Growth Phase

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Los Angeles-based burger concept now open in Long Beach and continues growth with signed lease in Compton

Matthews, a commercial real estate investment services and technology firm, continues to assist the rapid expansion of StormBurger, a fast-casual burger chain, with the recent leasing of the 336 Alondra Boulevard location in Compton.

Matthews senior vice president & national director, Michael Pakravan, represented StormBurger and first vice president & director, Gene Mello, represented the landlord in the transaction.

The Compton location follows StormBurger’s flagship restaurant. A second location recently opened in Long Beach at the corner of Artesia and Cherry.

“The landlord had multiple offers from regional and national tenants, but chose the one unit operator because of its commitment to grow in historically excluded markets and because it was simply the best fast food burger he has ever had,” Mello said.

The soon-to-be 1,457-square-foot drive-thru restaurant space will break ground in early 2026 and will serve as the brand’s third brick-and-mortar location. As StormBurger’s exclusive tenant representative, Matthews leveraged the firm’s Southern California platform to provide real-time insights on off-market opportunities, landlord sentiment and emerging submarkets. StormBurger committed to a long-term ground lease as part of its continued growth initiative across Los Angeles County.

“StormBurger’s expansion is a deliberate choice to plant roots in culturally significant markets, building long-term community presence and brand authenticity,” said Pakravan. “It’s critical that each location reflects the brand’s mission of serving quality food with quality ingredients to marginalized and underserved communities.

Information for this article was sourced from Matthews.