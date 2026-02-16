Zoom Room Partners with Fi to Launch Nationwide Dog Fitness Tracking

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Leading dog training franchise expands human-level fitness tracking to select locations

Los Angeles-based Zoom Room Dog Training, a unique dog training franchise, recently announced a new partnership with Fi, the leader in smart pet technology, to bring real-time activity tracking into its training programs. The collaboration marks the first time a national dog training franchise has integrated wearable technology into its curriculum, reinforcing Zoom Room’s commitment to helping dogs live active, confident and well-balanced lives.

“At Zoom Room, we train the people – and what they do outside the gym matters as much as what happens inside,” said Mark Van Wye, CEO of Zoom Room. “Fi gives owners a clear window into their dog’s daily patterns, so training carries into real life. When you can see the trends, you can reinforce the right habits everywhere, not just in class.”

Zoom Room and Fi share a mission rooted in empowering modern dog owners through education, connection and positivity. Zoom Room’s training philosophy, “We don’t train dogs, we train the people who love them,” was created to support real-world results that last long after class ends. Fi’s technology extends that same mindset into everyday life, giving owners trusted, real-time insight into their dogs’ behavior and health. From activity and sleep monitoring to AI-powered detection of scratching, licking, barking, eating and drinking, Fi unlocks a new era of intelligent, proactive dog care.

Advertisement

“Our mission at Fi has always been to give dog owners a deeper, more meaningful understanding of their dogs’ health and behavior,” said Jonathan Bensamoun, founder and CEO of Fi. “Partnering with Zoom Room allows us to bring Fi’s insights into a training environment that’s rooted in real outcomes. Together, we’re raising the bar for how technology can support dogs, their humans and the broader pet care community.”

New clients at participating Zoom Room locations will receive a free Fi Mini GPS Tracker (a $99 value) plus six months of complimentary Fi service after a small activation fee with a qualifying purchase. Starting this year, select locations will also feature in-gym activity leaderboards and nationwide challenges, highlighting dogs who log the most movement or visit the gym most consistently.

The integration supports Zoom Room’s broader strategy to expand offerings that deepen client engagement and modernize the training experience, while enabling the brand to meet rising demand for data-supported wellness solutions in a way no other dog training franchise currently can. The combination of real-world training and trackable progress underscores Zoom Room’s commitment to delivering services aligned with the future of the pet care market.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Zoom Room.