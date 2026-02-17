Rooter Hero Invests Locally with ‘Spread the Love’ Pop-Up in Santa Clarita Feb. 19

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

In the highly competitive home services market where brand trust is paramount, regional plumbing and HVAC provider Rooter Hero is taking a grassroots approach to customer relationship building. This Thursday, February 19, the company will host a “Spread the Love” pop-up event at the city’s San Fernando Coffee Company outlet, exchanging service calls for free coffee and community greetings.

The initiative is spearheaded by Hero Helps, Rooter Hero’s dedicated community outreach division. Rather than relying solely on traditional advertising, the company is leveraging localized, experiential marketing to build top-of-mind awareness across their service areas, which include L.A. and Orange counties.

For home service providers, customer interactions are often limited to high-stress emergency situations; a broken pipe or an AC unit not blowing cold. The “Spread the Love” campaign is a strategic effort to reframe engagement with the public in a positive, low-pressure environment, said Allie Lavoie, VP of marketing at Rooter Hero.

“These ‘Hero Helps’ events that we do not only helps create brand awareness for Rooter Hero, but also give back to the communites who help build our business,” she said.

“We are proud to put on community events, give back and create loyalty.”

The event serves as an organic “thank you” to the local communities Rooter Hero serves. The first 50 attendees will receive a complimentary coffee order (up to a $10 value) and the company will host interactive elements like a prize wheel for branded merchandise. There is no purchase or prior customer relationship required to participate, underscoring the company’s focus on a more long-term community investment strategy.

Operating across California and Arizona, Rooter Hero has built a reputation for fast and reliable service from licensed professionals. The establishment of their “Hero Helps” division signals a deeper commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). By funding local charitable projects and kindness-driven programs, the company is successfully differentiating itself from competitors by positioning the brand as an active, supportive neighbor rather than just a utility.

As local businesses increasingly recognize the ROI of community investment and engagement-focused, shareable opportunities, Rooter Hero’s pop-up serves as a prime example of how a bit of coffee and fun can effectively boost brand sentiment and community ties.

Event Details