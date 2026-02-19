360 Rodent Control Expands Prevention Services in Tarzana & Los Angeles

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Tarzana-headquartered 360 Rodent Control, a professional rodent prevention and removal company, has announced the continued expansion of its integrated rodent management services, designed to help homeowners and businesses address infestations and prevent long-term structural damage.

Rodent infestations remain a persistent concern across urban and suburban communities, often leading to property damage, contamination risks and increased repair costs. 360 Rodent Control provides a structured approach that focuses not only on removal but also on identifying and sealing entry points, sanitation guidance and long-term prevention planning.

“Our goal is to deliver thorough rodent solutions that address both immediate issues and underlying causes,” said a spokesperson for 360 Rodent Control. “Effective rodent management requires inspection, exclusion and prevention – not just temporary removal.”

The company works with residential homeowners, property managers and commercial facilities seeking reliable and structured rodent mitigation services.

Rodents commonly enter properties through small gaps in roofing, vents, crawl spaces and utility penetrations. Left unaddressed, infestations may contribute to insulation damage, wiring issues and contamination concerns.

360 Rodent Control emphasizes preventative sealing and structural reinforcement as key components of its service model. By combining removal with exclusion techniques, the company aims to reduce the likelihood of recurring infestations.

With increasing awareness about property maintenance and health standards, rodent prevention has become a priority for many property owners. 360 Rodent Control continues to invest in updated equipment, trained technicians and service protocols to meet evolving customer needs.

Information for this article was sourced from 360 Rodent Control.