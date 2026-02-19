Beach City Coffee Launches Fair Trade Organic Beans in 350+ Kroger Stores

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Women-owned coffee brand rolls out sustainably packaged Fair Trade organic beans to Ralphs, Fry’s, and King Soopers

Redondo Beach-headquartered Beach City Coffee is now available on shelves in more than 350 Kroger store locations, including Ralphs, Fry’s and King Soopers. The launch introduces three signature 100% Fair Trade organic blends, including House Blend, Surfer Girl Blend and Dawn Patrol Espresso Blend, to shoppers in Southern California, Arizona and Colorado.

Today, Beach City Coffee is the first mass-mover in the industry to bring 100% compostable, PFAS-free packaging to major retail shelves. Made from kraft paper and high-barrier PLA, the packaging complements the company’s commitment to sourcing only organic, Fair Trade beans, supporting safer working conditions for farmers, enabling community reinvestment in healthcare, education and infrastructure, and ensuring full traceability across the supply chain.

Beach City Coffee was created out of a passion for roasting and a desire to break barriers in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Roasting beans in-house allows the company to maintain full control over quality and safety, while also pioneering environmentally responsible practices in the coffee industry.

“At Beach City Coffee, we’ve always believed that coffee can do more than just wake you up – it can create ripple effects that reach far beyond the cup. Every bag we roast in Los Angeles carries a story – of farmers whose livelihoods are strengthened through Fair Trade, of communities that benefit from reinvestment and of initiatives that protect the environment through thoughtful, sustainable practices,” said Jillian Salinas, founder and CEO of Beach City Coffee. “Expanding into over 350 Kroger stores is both a brand growth milestone and an opportunity to show shoppers that everyday choices, like the coffee you buy, can make a meaningful difference.”

