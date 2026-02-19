Behind the HEINZ Mustard Campaign: Blending Virality with Real-Time Branding

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

How does a truly viral marketing idea begin?

For HEINZ (an internal brand of Kraft Heinz), a legacy company with an almost 150-year history, the answer was as simple as a single word: mustard.

Or, as is preferred by the world of music: “MUSSSSTARDDDD!”

The HEINZ marketing department, helmed by CMO Todd Kaplan, saw a golden (or at least mustard-colored) opportunity in a partnership with music producer Mustard, an artist who has been behind some of the rap industry’s biggest hits over the last decade. The chance to partner, said Kaplan, was well in the works even before the producer’s collab with Kendrick Lamar on his album GNX, which rocketed to the top of the charts (and also to the top of mind, for consumers). By operating as a real-time brand, HEINZ was able to pivot instantly when the track “tv off” exploded, transforming a traditional partnership into a live cultural moment.

HEINZ CMO Todd Kaplan

“The partnership with Mustard began long before the song took off, rooted in a shared respect for craft, mastery and cultural contribution. It all started with the provocation that while HEINZ Ketchup is a cultural and household staple, HEINZ Mustard lacked the same cultural affinity. We needed to change that. Mustard emerged as a natural partner, not just because of his name but because of his genuine affinity and irrational love for the brand,” Kaplan said.

From this mutuality came a chance to make something interesting and real with a bonus – a chance to market authentically outside of the brand’s core audience.

“It’s not enough to just speak to our loyal core. We have to also engage with a younger and more diverse audience and bring them new offerings to strengthen brand salience,” he said. “These culture-forward, cross-generational audiences are skeptical of inauthentic brand partnerships that attempt to co-opt culture, so we knew we had to get it right and meet them where their passion points lie. Music was a clear entry point.”

The 30-second spot, which features the iconic, instantly recognizable interlude from Kendrick’s song “tv off” – a tribute to minimalist form – is perfectly branded to be shareable across platforms: a must in modern advertising. Kaplan noted that the timing was perfect, leading up to both the GRAMMYs and Lamar’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl in 2025.

“We knew this partnership was something special, but the stars aligned when the spot dropped right after Mustard and Kendrick’s big win [at the GRAMMYs].”

To bolster the campaign, the company collaborated with Mustard on his own special HEINZ blend – a limited-edition “ Mustaaaaaard Chipotle Honey-Flavored Mustard ” variety, complete with smoky chipotle, a slight sweetness and a glammed-out label. The flavor is now sold out, but intrepid mustard enthusiasts can find a bottle on eBay if they are itching to try it.

And, aside from awareness (and retail) success, that campaign also brought another accolade: winner of the Clio Advertising Award for “Brand of the Year.” The recognition was met with much celebration from the HEINZ team. “You best believe we celebrated after the win!” said Kaplan. “From brief to broadcast in just four months, cross-functional teams moved with speed and focus to deliver a culturally resonant launch: The partnership, the product and the GRAMMYs spot all came together as a coherent, high-impact moment.”

Overall, the campaign represents what can happen when a legacy brand tries on a new hat, not only to remain relevant but to transcend traditional advertising and create a cultural touchstone (and the new audience that comes with it).

“The success of this campaign proves a repeatable way to win culture, not just a one-off hit,” said Kaplan. “It’s a great example of a concept I call ‘Marketing That Happens,’ a discipline that intentionally brings culture and context into the creative process to drive engagement as part of the conversation, meeting consumers where they already are.”

“It’s a muscle we are building with HEINZ as well as our many other iconic brands at Kraft Heinz, creating a scalable engine to help fuel our creativity and re-establish cultural relevance,” he said.