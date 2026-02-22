Seamless Shopping or Bust

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Consumers are Demanding Fast and Easy Mobile Shopping Experiences – Can Businesses Meet the Challenge?

Gen Y is demanding and expecting a smoother shopping experience and are selecting products and services that fit that mold. In short, if it’s not very easy to purchase, they’ll not purchase it. Businesses are taking notice of this overarching trend and are working to develop enhanced services and products to meet the demand for seamless, simplified shopping experiences.

Many consumers are now exclusively shopping online, even baby boomers who never did before. Online sales grew nearly 50% at the peak of the pandemic as consumers stayed home but continued to shop. But even after the pandemic faded, the “seamless sales” bug had been let out of the bag and continued to grow. Even for those still frequenting brick and mortar stores, convenience is a driver, with 87% of U.S. consumers preferring to shop at stores that have touchless or robust self-checkout options.

Perhaps the most notable aspect of seamless shopping is the social shopping surge. Social media is becoming the fastest growing shopping “destination.” Today, seven in ten global shoppers are now buying directly via platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Social commerce revenue is projected to hit $6.2 trillion by 2030, growing at 32% annually between 2023 and 2030, reflecting the rapid expansion of social media retail and its increasing role in consumer behavior.

Louis Riat-Bonello an SEO specialist with digital marketing agency Optisearch explained that this trend is influencing search, advertising, and e-commerce strategies for brands of all sizes.

The Social Commerce Surge Explained

Social commerce is transforming how people discover and buy products online. Seven in ten global shoppers are now purchasing directly via social media platforms, showing that TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and other channels are becoming primary points of sale.

By 2030, 71% of shoppers believe social media could become their main shopping channel, highlighting the expected shift from traditional e-commerce sites to social-first shopping.

Several factors are driving this surge:

Shoppable posts and in-app checkout: Users can browse and purchase without leaving the platform, reducing friction in the buying process.

Users can browse and purchase without leaving the platform, reducing friction in the buying process. Influencer partnerships : Trusted voices amplify reach and provide authentic product recommendations.

Trusted voices amplify reach and provide authentic product recommendations. User-generated content and reviews: Social proof encourages confidence in purchasing decisions.

Social proof encourages confidence in purchasing decisions. Live shopping events: Real-time engagement drives excitement, urgency, and impulse buys.

Real-time engagement drives excitement, urgency, and impulse buys. Platform algorithm optimization: Recommendations and personalized feeds increase discoverability and conversion opportunities.

These features combine to create a seamless, immersive shopping experience, making social media an increasingly central part of modern consumer behavior.

How Brands Can Adapt

Create content that is discoverable within TikTok, Instagram, and other social platforms

Use short, engaging videos to showcase products, answer questions, or provide tutorials

Collaborate with influencers or relatable brand representatives to build trust

Optimize captions, hashtags, and metadata for platform algorithms

Combine organic posts with paid campaigns to increase visibility and conversions

Encourage user-generated content and reviews to reinforce social proof

Monitor trends and adjust content quickly to stay relevant and discoverable

“Social media has evolved into far more than a channel for connection or entertainment. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook are now central to how people discover and purchase products,” said Riat-Bonello. “Feeds have become fully integrated shopping experiences where users search, compare and buy directly in-app.”

“For businesses, this shift means visibility is more important than ever,” added Riat-Bonello. “Brands need to optimize for platform search and trending topics. Posts should be structured so that algorithms can surface products and services effectively. Short, engaging videos that answer questions, demonstrate products or provide helpful tips perform best for discovery and conversions.”

Riat-Bonello suggested that combining social strategy with search engine optimization and e-commerce insights is essential. By understanding what consumers are searching for and aligning content across paid and organic channels, brands can increase discoverability, build trust through credible influencers and convert social interactions into measurable results.

“Companies that adapt early and approach social platforms with a search and discovery mindset will capture attention, stay relevant and drive growth as consumer behavior continues to evolve,” said Riat-Bonello.