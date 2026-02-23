The Tacori Legacy: A 40-Year Affair of Family, Heart and Heritage

Tacori mixes multi-generational ownership, business and design with an eye toward expansion

For the Tacorians, the commitment to family, business and relationships could lead to a new round of “golden” years for the Glendale-based luxury jewelry company – a legacy business sector that has been facing challenges from new technology, overseas manufacturing and a fragmented media landscape that require multi-channel marketing efforts.

“Business is already hard and family is hard, but when you put family and business together, it makes it exponentially harder. That’s why so many don’t survive,” said Paul Tacorian, chief executive of Tacori. “We’re very passionate, very unfiltered and provide very honest feedback with each other.”

The Tacori jewelry brand was founded 40 years ago by Paul’s father, Haig Tacorian, who immigrated to the United States from then-communist Romania with nothing more than a suitcase. After settling in Southern California, he began working in Downtown Los Angeles’ bustling Jewelry District. His wife Gilda Tacorian took a separate path to the United States, but had also left Romania in search of freedom, eventually joining him in the now family business. Her father was a jeweler by trade and had been jailed by the communist regime for his work.

The company eventually expanded to Glendale in 2003, expanding to bring all of its manufacturing in-house. Today, the company employs 125 people, from sales staff to skilled artisans, who all freely collaborate at the company’s open work environment. Most of the walls are made of glass so that the craftsmen feel integrated into the entire operation. The only person with a dedicated office is Haig Tacorian (who joked that everyone “borrows” his office at their leisure).

In the years it brought its business model together, the company has seen competitors do the opposite, moving manufacturing operations overseas in an effort to reduce costs. The Tacorians are steadfast in their commitment to manufacturing in the United States. Many of their employees are first- and second-generation immigrants – often from Asian, Latino and Armenian descent – in every role, including department managers. Some employees are themselves second-generation employees of the jeweler, having had parents and uncles who had long careers with the company, continuing the tradition of a family-centric business model.

1 2 3 1. Crafting of Tacori’s pieces is done in-house. (Photo by Alan LaGuardia) 2. Setting a centerpiece stone. 3. Skilled craftspeople – often immigrants themselves – create Tacori’s beautiful settings. (Photo by Howard Min)

“We are dedicated and want to continue manufacturing here,” said Paul Tacorian. “It’s expensive to operate a business and there’s a high cost of living, but it’s really important to us to continue to support our community. Every one of our employees rely on us to make the right decisions for their livelihood.”

Freedom is an integral part of the family’s history and growth, say the Tacorians. Paul and sister Nadine Arzerounian, who are two years apart in age, recognize the sacrifices that the elders made in order to provide a strong education and solid foundation for them. They both attended private schools in Los Angeles and went to USC for college to fully explore their options before joining the family business. Paul’s responsibilities encompass business and marketing, and now serves as the company’s chief executive. Nadine, with a flair for artistry and an eye for beauty, has taken the role of head of design. Both children took a minority stake in the business several years ago and became full owners earlier this decade.

“It would have been very selfish of us to go work for another company after college when we saw the struggles that our parents have gone through and the opportunities that they gave us, as well as the opportunities that they brought to so many other families here,” said Arzerounian.

Beautiful finished pieces from Tacori.

The younger Tacorians have made their marks on the business through a different kind of freedom – generational. Their new style is one that allows them to bring new ideas, design new products and make decisions without fearing the wrath of their parents.

One of Paul’s biggest ideas came from a discussion with a retail partner who heard about the (then, very new and very novel) reality show “The Bachelor.” Paul understood the potential exposure for their brand and auditioned for the role of the lead bachelor (albeit without any intention of actually competing on the show). Instead, he used the opportunity to appear in front of the producers and pitch Tacori as a jewelry partner – and yes, they struck the deal.

“Marketing and branding are a challenge. The world has changed with social media and it’s really difficult to stand out today. We still get a lot of celebrity placements, but to get that show was like lightning in a bottle,” said Paul Tacorian.

Recent innovations have created even bigger shifts for the jewelry industry with the rise of high-quality, lab-grown diamonds that drastically reduced the price of natural stones with their added supply. However, the lower price for the gems has led to a greater focus and investment in settings and design elements. That’s a key differentiator for Tacori, which has an iconic design with its “Tacori crescent.” Haig helped originate the design nearly 30 years ago, and it was based on a series of hearts and uses the top parts of a heart turned upside down to create a design element that had never been seen before. The style now has intellectual property protections.

Ultimately, when jewelry becomes a commodity, there are small differences that make a brand stand out. Design is especially important and many buyers have responded to lab-grown diamonds by looking for vintage and heirloom pieces, including Taylor Swift, whose now-world-famous engagement ring had nostalgic elements.

(The ring was not Tacori, though they’ve designed for famous engagements before.)

For the company, its authenticity stems from the combination of their family-owned business, American-made products and unique designs that help it stand out. “There’s consumer consciousness now as well. People want the backstory, especially for something as important as a one-time purchase like a wedding ring or a big piece of jewelry,” said Arzerounian.

Looking ahead, both Paul and Nadine are excited to continue building upon the legacy of their parents. On the design side, Nadine is considering other types of jewelry beyond engagement and wedding rings. On the business side, Paul has new marketing initiatives that could take the company across the country, with him serving as a social media spokesperson, having and sharing new adventures to connect with people and spread positive energy.

The company also participates in several philanthropic initiatives, supporting the local community with much more than just employment opportunities. They work with organizations that provide education and services for children that include Casa Orange County, on which Paul serves on the board. Separately, the family was honored in December with the 2025 Empowering a Generation Award at the 22nd Annual Children of Armenia Fund Holiday Gala for their enduring commitment to Armenia’s youth.

“Our heritage is Armenian and it’s important to be connected to kids that are living in the rural areas of Armenia and don’t have the same opportunities by helping build schools and bringing clean water,” said Paul Tacorian. “Life is not about just taking and keeping, because a balanced and full life is about getting what you give, share and contribute to other people’s lives”

There’s also the matter of continuing the family lineage in the company. Haig and Gilda would like to see their five grandkids involved, but they recognize that only 30% of businesses are passed along to the third generation. The first generation built the foundation; the second generation recognizes the struggle; and by the third generation, there are more people involved, fewer defined roles and less desire to invest the so-called “sweat equity” compared to their immigrant grandparents. The kids are still younger and exploring options, though Paul has a son who has shown interest.

“We are very lucky that we both fell into places in the business that had clear roles. It should be very interesting to see the next generation and where their interests lie,” said Arzerounian.