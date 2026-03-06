Hanley Investment Group Announces Landmark $3M Transaction for 7-Eleven CFL Prototype

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

First Offering of Its Kind to Sell as a Stand-Alone Investment in California – CFL Expands Adjacent Existing High-Performing C-Store and Traditional Fuel Station

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors , a real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, has announced that the firm has arranged the pre-sale of a new construction, single-tenant 7-Eleven commercial fueling lanes (CFL) prototype in San Bernardino – a rare offering and the first transaction of its kind to be marketed and sold in California. The sale price was $3.03 million for a new 15-year absolute triple-net ground lease.

The commercial fueling lanes are adjacent to a new, large-format 7-Eleven convenience store with Laredo Taco Company and a gas station, which was sold separately by Hanley Investment Group in January 2024.

Hanley Investment Group’s executive vice president Bill Asher and executive vice president and partner Jeff Lefko represented the developer and seller, Glendale-based Chase Partners Ltd., a leading retail and industrial developer in California since 1993 and a preferred developer for 7-Eleven and several other national tenants. The buyer, a private investor from Orange County, was represented by Jonathan Selznick of Lee & Associates in Carlsbad. Chase Partners also developed the adjacent 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station.

“We procured an all-cash buyer through a broker relationship that had extensive experience and knowledge of 7-Eleven and closed escrow prior to 7-Eleven starting construction,” Asher said. “The transaction closed 5.5 months before 7-Eleven’s formal rent-commencement date. Pre-construction closings for this prototype are extremely uncommon, making the execution timeline especially notable.”

7-Eleven’s commercial fueling-lanes prototype is still emerging within the net-lease landscape, typically found in combination with a traditional convenience store and fuel station model. Very few have traded nationally, which makes this transaction particularly unique.

“The new 7-Eleven commercial fueling lanes – part of the 7FLEET network – represented a rare opportunity to acquire a purpose-built diesel canopy and truck-serving facility in Southern California,” Asher said. “The site builds on the success of the adjacent 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station and offers exceptional accessibility, exposure and visibility along Interstate 10, one of the most heavily traveled freeways in the region.”

The new construction 7-Eleven commercial fueling lanes prototype is situated on 2.14 acres and includes high-speed truck diesel lanes for commercial vehicles, dedicated diesel canopies with high-flow truck lanes, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and commercial truck diesel infrastructure compatible with the 7FLEET Diesel Network. The dedicated diesel canopy includes three truck lanes and six truck parking spaces, supporting demand from more than six million square feet of industrial users within a two-mile radius.

“As one of the largest and most successful retailers in the U.S., 7-Eleven remains one of the most sought-after single-tenant investments in today’s market,” Asher said. “Investors continue to value the company’s essential-business positioning, strong operating history, and investment-grade credit. With 100% bonus depreciation reinstated in 2025 and continued demand for high-quality net-leased assets, we expect sales volume for single-tenant 7-Eleven investments to remain strong nationwide.”

Hanley Investment Group has sold 50 fuel-and-convenience-store properties nationwide over the past five years, including 38 single-tenant 7-Eleven net-leased assets and recent sales in Yucaipa, Murrieta and Chino.