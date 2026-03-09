Gimme Seaweed Appoints Chris Lansing as New CEO to Lead Global Growth

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Former Health-Ade CEO brings proven leadership, growth expertise, and successful exit experience to accelerate Gimme’s next chapter

Gimme Seaweed, the category-defining seaweed snack brand known for its health benefits and crave-worthy flavor, today announced the appointment of Chris Lansing as chief executive officer. Lansing is a seasoned consumer packaged goods executive with a track record of successfully building and scaling mission-driven brands.

Most recently, Lansing served as CEO of Health-Ade Kombucha , where she led the company through a period of strong growth, brand expansion, and operational maturation, culminating in a successful sale . Prior to Health-Ade, Lansing was CEO of Nature’s Bakery where she led a brand and business transformation and exit. Prior to these roles, Lansing held senior leadership positions at Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Hershey’s and Peet’s Coffee - building deep expertise across brand building, commercialization, and large-scale operations. Lansing’s disciplined execution and performance in growing strong brands underscores Gimme Seaweed’s trajectory and ambition to be a leader in the next generation of healthy snacking.

“Gimme has been at the forefront of popularizing seaweed snacking in the U.S. This felt like the perfect time to have Chris partner with us to introduce Gimme to more consumers” said Stephen Broad, co-founder/CEO of Gimme Seaweed. “We are thrilled to welcome her as we enter our next phase of growth.”

“Chris is a proven leader who knows how to scale brands while maintaining their core values and brand integrity” said Brad Barnhorn, board director at Gimme Seaweed. “Her experience growing Health-Ade and Nature’s Bakery and guiding them to successful exits is a powerful indicator of the exciting future that lies ahead for Gimme.”

At Gimme Seaweed, Lansing will focus on accelerating distribution, expanding innovation, and strengthening the company’s platform for long-term, sustainable growth, all while staying true to Gimme’s mission to share the magic of seaweed with consumers everywhere.

“I’ve long admired Gimme Seaweed for its authentic brand, exceptional product quality, and clear purpose,” said Lansing. “Seaweed is one of the most exciting and sustainable food categories to be in and has quickly gained popularity with consumers, especially among Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers . Gimme is uniquely positioned to introduce more consumers to the delicious and crave-worthy Gimme products. I’m honored to join the team and excited to help unlock the next stage of growth.”

Stephen and Annie Broad, co-founders, will continue to be actively involved with the company, supporting the brand’s mission, culture, international relationships, and long-term vision as Lansing leads day-to-day operations and growth strategy.