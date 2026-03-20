The Georgian Santa Monica Joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

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Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that The Georgian, a storied oceanfront hotel on Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica, has joined The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, a global portfolio of distinctive luxury hotels known for their individuality and character.

Perched along the Pacific with its striking façade, The Georgian has been part of Santa Monica’s shoreline story since the 1930s. Built by hotelier Rosamond Borde and designed by architect M. Eugene Durfee, the hotel’s Havana-deco flourishes and sunlit public rooms capture an era of Hollywood optimism, a distinctive personality that has quietly endeared it to generations of visitors and locals alike.

Following a careful restoration completed in 2023 by owner and operator JB Hotel Group, The Georgian re-emerged as a living piece of Santa Monica culture. The landmark’s turquoise frontage was meticulously restored to its original hue, art deco plasterwork and moldings were revived, and historic detailing throughout the public spaces was preserved and reinterpreted with restraint. Landscaped terraces and refreshed coastal plantings now frame the ocean-facing outlook, softening the threshold between Ocean Avenue and the Pacific beyond.

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“I am truly delighted that such an iconic and beautiful hotel is joining The Unbound Collection by Hyatt,” said Tamara Lohan, global brand leader – luxury, Hyatt. “From its unmistakable turquoise façade to its art deco detailing that nods to the glamour of Hollywood’s golden age, The Georgian carries a personality that is both confident and timeless. Our role is to protect and celebrate that individuality – its history, its design, its sense of theatre – while bringing the power and global reach of Hyatt to support its next chapter.”

The Georgian offers 84 guest rooms, including 28 suites, many framed by uninterrupted views of the Pacific. Inside, the spirit of the 1930s lingers in the detailing through curved lines, layered textures and soft coastal light, yet the experience is unmistakably contemporary. In West-facing suites, panoramic ocean vistas stretch from sunrise to dusk, offering guests a front-row seat to Santa Monica’s shifting skies and the gentle setting of Ocean Avenue below.

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brings together independent hotels notable for their authenticity, story and sense of place. For The Georgian, membership means enhanced global visibility through Hyatt’s distribution and reservation platforms, participation in the World of Hyatt loyalty program and connection to a global network of travelers seeking distinctive experiences.

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The Georgian joins the brand’s growing footprint in California, alongside Carmel Valley Ranch, Hotel Figueroa, Kissel Uptown Oakland and Mar Monte Hotel.

Information for this article was sourced from Hyatt Hotels Corporation.