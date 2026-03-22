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If the last decade in health-oriented food trends has been defined by relentless protein proliferation – from protein-infused waters and protein chips to protein-packed breakfast bowls – then 2026 may be remembered as the year fiber stepped into the cultural and culinary consciousness

In Southern California, a lifestyle region long ahead of national wellness curves, a new trend dubbed “fibermaxxing” has taken hold: the deliberate and enthusiastic pursuit of foods, drinks and snacks that dial up dietary fiber to exceptionally high levels.

While protein has enjoyed an extended reign as the king of functional food claims, fiber – long relegated to the fringes of nutrition labels – is now getting its turn in the spotlight. The reasons are many, but perhaps none more compelling than the growing public awareness of gut health, the microbiome and stark increases in awareness around colon health, including a rise in colon cancer diagnoses among younger adults, which has made digestive wellness a topic of serious conversation.

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Across Southern California, from Santa Monica to San Diego, restaurants, specialty food houses and emerging brands are scrambling to craft menu items and packaged goods that can deliver on this burgeoning demand.

New Demands on the Supply Chain

As restaurants and brands race to infuse fiber into food and drink products, the supply chain realities behind these ingredients are proving more complex than initially expected.

Chicory root, a common source of inulin fiber, is one ingredient that is now in high demand. Traditionally grown in parts of Europe, it isn’t widely produced in the U.S., and increasing orders from food manufacturers have strained already tight supply lines. Firms that once sourced chicory root in small batches now find themselves in competition with larger food companies, driving up prices and prompting some to lock in long-term contracts just to secure inventory.

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Similarly, psyllium husk – derived from the seeds of Plantago ovata – has seen rapid growth in demand. While cultivators in India are the primary global suppliers, logistics bottlenecks and crop variability have lent volatility to market pricing. For brands touting fiber content as a key selling point, this translates into thin margins or, in some cases, reformulated products if supply becomes scarce.

Another challenge lies in product formulation. Fiber isn’t just an inert label claim; it alters texture, mouthfeel and stability. Resistant starches and soluble fibers can thicken liquids, gel up baked goods or interact unpredictably with other ingredients. They can also affect shelf life: High-fiber beverages may separate over time, and snacks can become dense or chewy in ways that turn off consumers if not carefully engineered.

As a result of these challenges, food scientists and product developers are investing more time in research and development, collaborating with texture specialists to ensure fiber-rich products are pleasant to eat and drink.

Fiber on the Front Lines (and Back-of-House)

Many Southern California restaurant groups are now offering fiber-enhanced options, elevating once modest quinoa and chickpea salads into a kaleidoscope of high-fiber heroes: roasted chickpeas, artichoke hearts, barley, shaved Brussels sprouts, hemp seeds and generous toppings of roasted edamame. These offerings, often in health-packed “bowl” formats, can boast well over 15 grams of fiber, a remarkable figure when you consider the average American consumes roughly 15 grams of fiber per entire day at baseline.

Here are just a few examples of standalone and chain restaurants that are stepping up to the fibermaxxing demands of Angelenos:

M Cafe (Melrose) – Specializes in macrobiotic meals featuring whole grains, fresh vegetables and beans, including a notable chilled kale salad and quinoa-based dishes

True Food Kitchen ( various locations ) – Known for seasonal, health-conscious dishes like kale salads, quinoa burgers and bowls packed with vegetables

) – Known for seasonal, health-conscious dishes like kale salads, quinoa burgers and bowls packed with vegetables Sweetgreen ( various locations ) – Offers customizable bowls and salads with high-fiber ingredients like chickpeas, broccoli and kale

) – Offers customizable bowls and salads with high-fiber ingredients like chickpeas, broccoli and kale Maple Meat Block Company (Culver City) – Offers healthy, protein-rich options along with fiber-focused sides and salads, like kale salad with smoked turkey

Kreation Kafe (Various Locations) – Offers a large variety of organic, healthy and fresh salads and plates

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Fiber’s Path to the Mainstream

Of course, the trend isn’t confined to sit-down menus. Specialty food aisles from Chatsworth to San Clemente are sprouting products that wear fiber claims like medals.

At local farmers markets, vendors hawk fiber granolas sweetened with date paste and rich in oats, quinoa flakes and psyllium husk, a soluble fiber hailed for digestive benefits. Bakeries in Orange County are baking up bran muffins starring wheat bran, oat bran and flaxseeds, complete with signs touting “9g of fiber per muffin!”

Beverage creators aren’t standing on the sidelines either. A new wave of cold-pressed juices and functional beverages tout inulin, chicory root and resistant starch as key ingredients. OLIPOP makes a popular prebiotic soda containing 9g of fiber, with flavors like Tropical Punch, made with botanical ingredients and chicory root. While fiber in a fizzy drink may sound peculiar to some, early adopters can’t get enough of the product, pointing to improved digestion and better satiety.

Looking Ahead

Whether fibermaxxing becomes a long-lasting staple of the American diet or a regional trend that eventually cools remains to be seen. But people in Southern California – a region that often incubates the nation’s next big food movement – are betting on it.

For restaurants and manufacturers, the shift represents both opportunity and challenge: reimagining menus, reformulating products and navigating supply chains to bring these high-fiber offerings to market in ways that are tasty, affordable and true to their health claims.

One thing seems certain: After years in protein’s long shadow, fiber is finally getting its moment in the sun – Southern California’s appetite for it shows no signs of slowing.