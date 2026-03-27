Advent Acquires Salt & Stone to Accelerate Premium Body Care Growth

Advent, a global private equity investor, has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Salt & Stone, the Los Angeles-based, high-performance body care brand. The partnership is intended to fuel Salt & Stone’s next phase of growth, deepening the brand’s global reach and connection with consumers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2017 by former professional snowboarder Nima Jalali, Salt & Stone has quickly become a leader in the premium body care space. Drawing on his athletic roots, Jalali created the brand to fill a gap in the market with products that could keep up with an active lifestyle without compromising on ingredients, scent or design.

Since its inception, Salt & Stone has attracted a loyal worldwide following, dominating both premium retail through Sephora and the mass marketplace at Amazon, with its best-selling Deodorant ranking #1 in both channels. Salt & Stone’s business remains meaningfully indexed to direct-to-consumer across the U.S., Canada and UK, accounting for 40% of sales, a testament to the community built around its signature scents and high-performance formulas. Salt & Stone is available at Sephora globally and select leading retailers worldwide, with recent expansions into Sephora Europe and Space NK.

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With more than $165 million in revenue and double-digit growth across all channels in 2025, Salt & Stone is one of the fastest-growing brands in premium body care – selling one deodorant every five seconds – and is well-positioned for continued innovation and expansion. The partnership with Advent will provide Salt & Stone with the resources, network and expertise to accelerate growth and strengthen its presence across direct-to-consumer and premium retail channels globally.

David Paresky, a director at Advent, said, “We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Salt & Stone, a truly exceptional brand that stands apart in the premium body care and wellness space for its ability to blend experience, performance and a compelling brand aesthetic. Nima and the Salt & Stone team have built something rare – a brand with deep consumer loyalty, outstanding products and an authentic purpose that resonates with today’s consumer all around the world. At Advent, we have a long history of partnering with distinctive, founder-led beauty brands to help them achieve their global ambitions, and we see that same opportunity at Salt & Stone. We look forward to bringing our resources and expertise to support Nima and the team as they continue to redefine modern, elevated self-care.”

Jalali said, “From day one, I set out for Salt & Stone to be a legacy brand, built to last for the next hundred years and beyond. With our incredible team and Advent’s partnership, I have never believed in that future more than I do today. Advent shares our vision of building for the long term and will enable us to continue to redefine the category. This is just the beginning for Salt & Stone.”

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The transaction is expected to close in April, subject to customary closing conditions. Following the close of the transaction, Jalali, alongside Meagan Rosson, president, and Abby Tellam, chief marketing officer, will remain in key leadership roles, ensuring continuity of the creative vision and brand identity that have driven the company’s success. Chris Elshaw, who has chaired beauty businesses, including Paula’s Choice, Medik8 and Orveon Global, as well as formerly serving as chief operating officer of Revlon, will become chair of the company.

Jalali will remain an equity holder in Salt & Stone. Humble Growth, which made a minority investment in the company in 2024, will exit its investment. Jalali added, “I’m also grateful to Andrew Abraham, Evan Mintz and the team at Humble Growth for their early belief in the brand and support along the way.”

Goldman, Sachs & Co. is serving as exclusive financial advisor, and Ropes & Gray is serving as legal advisor to Advent. Raymond James is serving as exclusive financial advisor, and Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal advisor to Salt & Stone.

Information for this article was sourced from Salt & Stone and Advent.