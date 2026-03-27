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Tetra Tech Secures Port of Los Angeles Environmental Services Contract

Afternoon aerial view of San Pedro area streets, homes and harbor waterfront facilities in Los Angeles County, California
(trekandphoto - stock.adobe.com)
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Tetra Tech, Inc., a provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, has announced that the City of Los Angeles Harbor Department has selected the company for a three-year master services agreement to provide environmental engineering and technical services for the Port of Los Angeles (POLA).

POLA is the nation’s busiest seaport in the Western Hemisphere and is undertaking a multi-year, $2.6-billion infrastructure investment program.

Tetra Tech scientists, engineers and technical specialists will provide environmental site assessment and restoration services for sites across POLA’s 7,500 acres of land and 43 miles of waterfront, including technical and regulatory support; conduct stormwater and groundwater monitoring and reporting, compliance assessments, remedial investigations and advanced analyses; and plan, design and implement remedial actions to restore impacted properties. Since 1993, Tetra Tech has provided continuous environmental engineering services to support POLA.

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“Tetra Tech has provided environmental science and engineering solutions to support the Port of Los Angeles in its groundbreaking environmental initiatives and commitment to responsibly managing resources for more than 30 years,” said Roger Argus, Tetra Tech chief executive officer. “We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science® approach to support POLA in facilitating global trade while protecting human health and the environment.”

Tetra Tech develops water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With more than 25,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech addresses the entire water cycle to protect and restore the environment and design sustainable and resilient infrastructure.

Information for this article was sourced from Tetra Tech.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.
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