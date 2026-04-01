Morinaga Acquires My/Mochi to Expand U.S. Frozen Snack Portfolio

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Global confectionery manufacturer Morinaga & Co. Ltd. (Morinaga), the holding company of Irvine-based Morinaga America Inc., announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire premium mochi ice cream brand My/Mochi Ice Cream.

The acquisition will support product development and expansion in the frozen snack category. Morinaga recently announced plans to expand its production capacity in the U.S. with the opening of its second factory in 2027. To build upon this expansion, the company will now add the My/Mochi brand to its portfolio.

In welcoming My/Mochi to the Morinaga family, we see a tremendous opportunity to build a sustainable snacking business positioned for future growth,” said Teruhiro Kawabe, chief representative for the U.S. and president and chief executive of Morinaga America Inc., in a statement.

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Established in 2008, Morinaga America Inc. is the official distributor for Morinaga, which began in 1899 as the first modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

My/Mochi was founded in 1993 in Los Angeles. Since then, the brand has evolved and grown to be the world’s largest producer of mochi ice cream.

“We are thrilled to partner with Morinaga & Co., Ltd., a globally reputable company, whose scale and research and development capabilities will enhance our ability to innovate and grow,” said Craig Berger, president and chief executive of My/Mochi, in a statement.

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Upon completion of the acquisition, My/Mochi will become part of Morinaga and will remain headquartered in Los Angeles under the continued leadership of Berger.

Information for this article was sourced from Morinaga America Inc.