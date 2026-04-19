A New Chapter in Sustainable U.S. Manufacturing

How NantBioRenewables is Delivering Performance and Circularity for California Operators

California’s sustainability standards continue to evolve, and operators across hospitality, attractions and consumer brands are working to meet those expectations without sacrificing performance or guest experience. Paper-based solutions helped address regulatory pressure, but they also introduced new challenges – soggy straws, higher replacement rates and operational friction. What many leaders want now is a path that blends environmental responsibility with real-world durability and a stable, domestic supply chain.

NantBioRenewables is answering that call with a U.S.-based manufacturing model built specifically to support the needs of the California market. The company produces a full line of foodservice disposables and specialty packaging across polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), and multiple bioplastic platforms. Both PP and PE are fully recyclable, while the company’s BioCal™ and cellulose acetate materials are certified for both home and industrial composting, giving operators flexibility across diverse waste management systems.

“Our customers want materials that perform, and they want them from a domestic partner who can move quickly, maintain quality, and support California’s regulatory landscape,” says Lila Karlsen McNutt, Director of Sales.“ U.S.-based manufacturing allows us to offer short lead times, customer-friendly MOQs, and the kind of process control that simply isn’t possible when production happens overseas.”

NantBioRenewables’ capabilities extend far beyond its well-known compostable straws. The company manufactures cold cup lids, bowl lids, trays, plates, bowls and specialty items designed for high-volume foodservice environments. Its custom thermoforming capabilities support applications across foodservice, CPG, agriculture, cosmetics and industrial packaging – all with the speed and responsiveness enabled by domestic production.

A major differentiator is the company’s investment in materials science. NantBioRenewables offers custom resin formulation and compounding, allowing brands to tailor performance across PP, PE and compostable bioplastics. Central to this work is the company’s first-of-its-kind proprietary ocean calcium sand-based bioplastic platform, which enhances material strength and sustainability while maintaining cost-conscious performance profiles.

“We can custom formulate and compound resins across PP, PE and compostable bioplastics using our proprietary ocean calcium sand,” says Dr. Andrey Tyuftin, PhD, Lead Research Chemist, Polymer Formulation & Compounding. “It provides customers with a sustainable, cost-effective performance boost without disrupting existing processing or mechanical requirements.”

The company also supports precision tubular packaging up to 10mm in diameter, enabling domestic production for food and beverage, cosmetics, single-dose pharmaceutical applications and nutraceuticals. For brands that have historically relied on imported small-diameter packaging, the ability to source domestically – with faster iteration and tighter quality control – represents a meaningful shift.

As California operators seek alternatives that do not compromise the guest experience, Nant BioRenewables is positioning itself as a partner capable of delivering both sustainability and performance at scale. With U.S.-based manufacturing, multi-material expertise and rapid development cycles, the company offers a practical path forward for organizations navigating the next phase of environmental responsibility.

For more information, to request samples, or to connect with an expert about potential applications, visit NantBioRenewables.com.

About NantBioRenewables

NantBioRenewables manufactures Wave Ware™ compostable products with both BPI (industrial) and TÜV AUSTRIA (home) certifications using breakthrough Ocean Calcium Sand technology. Alabama manufacturing delivers California compliance with 3-4 week lead times. Learn more at NantBioRenewables.com.