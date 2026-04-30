A New Breed of Fan: How Adidas is Using the 2026 World Cup to Capture the Pet Economy

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Adidas is once again bringing the passion of fashion to our four-legged friends, unveiling a FIFA World Cup 2026 pet collection that brings tournament-inspired home jersey designs to cats and dogs in four national team looks.

Having launched a collection of track suits for pets late last year, as well as special designs in February for Lunar New Year 2026, the new line includes pet jerseys modeled after the home kits for Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Japan. Each piece is designed to echo the visual identity of the federation’s World Cup kit through scaled-down styling, heat-transferred crests and Adidas branding.

On one level, the release is a playful extension of the brand’s current World Cup merchandising for humans. On another, it reflects where Adidas is finding momentum right now: the company has been leaning into products and partnerships that let the world of sport travel beyond the field and into fashion, culture and lifestyle categories.

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(Adidas)

The collaboration strategy has long been a staple of the Adidas ethos, dating back to 1980’s when the brand teamed up with rap group Run-DMC. Its partnership ecosystem ranges from football stars like Lionel Messi and David Beckham to fashion and culture names such as Pharrell Williams, Yohji Yamamoto through Y-3 and Gucci on the luxury side.

It’s a bet that has consistently paid off. In its 2025 annual reporting, Adidas said net sales reached about $29.15 billion, while footwear sales rose 12% and apparel saw double-digit growth. None of this means a pet jersey collection will move Adidas’ balance sheet on its own. But it does show how the company is continuing to think about brand extension at a time of record annual revenue and projected further sales growth in the years ahead.

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(Adidas)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 pet collection launches May 1 and will be available through selected Adidas stores, select retail partners and online across North America, Latin America and several Asian markets, including Japan, China, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Information sourced from Adidas.